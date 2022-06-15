Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cherrapunji Records Highest Rainfall In 27 Years

Cherrapunji in northeast Meghalaya, which is among the wettest places in the world, has recorded more than 750 mm of precipitation on a June day on 10 occasions, India Meteorological Department(IMD) said.

Cherrapunji Records Highest Rainfall In 27 Years
Rains bring relief from soaring temperatures in Delhi.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 3:38 pm

As monsoon rain pummelled the northeast, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya recorded a massive 811.6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest in June since 1995, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

One of the wettest places in the world, Cherrapunji has recorded more than 750 mm of precipitation on a June day on 10 occasions since the IMD started keeping records, the IMD data showed.  

On June 16, 1995, the town nestled in the East Khasi Hills gauged 1563.3 mm of rainfall. A day before, on June 15, 1995, it received 930 mm of precipitation. 

The Met office said the southwest monsoon further advanced into more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Related stories

Monsoon Enters North-east, Heavy Rains Likely In Assam, Meghalaya

Meghalaya Makes India Proud On Global Podium

Steel Dome Of Newly Constructed Meghalaya Assembly Collapses

It said the ongoing spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue in the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

"Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels and a trough in westerlies in middle tropospheric levels, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on June 15; over Assam and Meghalaya on June 15-16 and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till June 17," it said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Northeast Cherrapunji Meghalaya Rainfall India Meteorological Department (IMD) East Khasi Hills Maharashtra Karnataka Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings