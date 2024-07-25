National

Charanjit Channi's 'Undeclared Emergency' Remark On Amritpal Singh's Detention In LS Sparks Row

Though Channi did not take any names, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that he was talking about Amritpal Singh.

L: Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi | R: Amritpal Singh |
L: Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi | R: Amritpal Singh | Photo: PTI/X
info_icon

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that the detention of an elected MP under the National Security Act (NSA) is a part of an "undeclared emergency" by the Centre, drawing flak from the BJP who said that his reference was to jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh.

The former Punjab chief minister, during a debate in the Lok Sabha, referred to the 2024 general elections and said, "This is also an emergency that a Member of Parliament elected by 20 lakh people in Punjab has been detained under the NSA (National Security Act)... He is unable to speak about his constituency here (in Parliament). This is also an emergency."

Though Channi did not take any names, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that he was talking about Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal, who won from the Khadoor Sahib constituency by a margin of around 2 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls, took oath as a member of Parliament on July 5.

Lodged in jail in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the NSA, Amritpal was granted a four-day parole for the swearing-in.

Channi reportedly blamed the central government for an "undeclared emergency" in the country even though the House went through a brief adjournment in view of a heated exchange between Channi and BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The Congress leader also held the Centre responsible for farmers being termed Khalistanis, adding that Punjab was ignored in the 2024 Union Budget.

"It's not a budget to save the country, it's just to save their government. They haven't addressed the floods in Punjab, haven't raised wages, and have ignored Punjab in this budget. Jalandhar was declared a smart city, but it still has dirty water and a significant drug problem," Channi said in Lok Sabha.

During his address in the Lower House, the former Punjab Chief Minister accused the Modi government of creating conditions similar to that of emergency.

He listed the evidences of such conditions, naming the Sidhu Moose Wala case, action against opposition leaders by federal agencies and alleged mistreatment of farmers, journalists and women athletes.

"The country is facing an undeclared emergency and the BJP is responsible," Channi said, adding that, "Farmers are called Khalistani when they make demands, which aren't fulfilled. This is also an emergency."

Pointing to the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during "such an important discussion", Channi said that the Centre had exhausted all its ideas and sincerity after being in power for ten years.

"Their seats are empty. They need to explain the budget, but no one is here. This is your sincerity?" he asked.

He went on to say, "I come from a poor family and got my education thanks to the Congress government. The BJP's worst move in 2014 was cutting scholarships for minorities and Dalit children."

Slamming his remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress must answer whether the party was in support of the idea of Khalistan that led to the assassination of the then PM Indira Gandhi in 1984.

"Batting for separatist who wants tukde tukde of India? Rahul ji must answer - the idea of Khalistan that caused the assassination of PM Indira ji is being hailed !! Why does Congress always bat for separatists and terrorists? Yakub, Afzal, 26/11 jihadis, now K terrorists?" he asked.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh termed Channi's comments in the Lok Sabha as "unfortunate".

Speaking to news agency PTI, he said, "The Khalistani who assassinated Indira Gandhi has received open support from Channi today, which means the Congress is siding with the Khalistanis. This is an attack on the integrity of India...what can I say, I will say action should be taken."

"The person about whom he (Charanjit Singh Channi) was talking about, no one can support that idea. He has won and now into the House, he has the right to speak but if anyone goes against the interest of the country, this govt won't keep quiet," Union Minister Chirag Paswan told news agency ANI.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma demanded Channi's expulsion from the grand old party. "Today, Channi, who doesn't even have the status of a 'chavanni' (a quarter-rupee coin), is speaking in support of terrorists and glorifying them. He is working at the behest of anti-national elements from Canada," he told the news agency.

"The Congress should expel him, and if Congress doesn't take action against him, it means that somewhere Congress is in cahoots with these anti-social and anti-national elements," Sharma added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Unchanged For Final West Indies Test
  2. Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores One-Off Test Day 1: ZIM At 99/1 In 32 Overs Against IRE's Fielding
  3. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  4. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
Football News
  1. Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth (5-4 Pens): Gunners Need Spot-kicks To Win Los Angeles Pre-Season Friendly
  2. English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Defends Chelsea Style As Defensive Errors Cost Blues In Wrexham Draw
  3. Super Lig: Youssef En-Nesyri Leaves Sevilla To Join Jose Mourinho At Fenerbahce
  4. La Liga: Hansi Flick Insists 'Unbelievable' Lamine Yamal Can Still Improve At Barcelona
  5. English Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hints At Smith Rowe Exit From Arsenal Following Bournemouth Pre-Season Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic Set For Second-Round Showdown On Chatrier
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Noida Doctor Duped Of Rs 59 Lakh After Being Held Under 'Digital Arrest' | What's The Scam
  2. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  3. Delhi HC Grants Arvind Kejriwal Granted 2 Extra Virtual Meetings With Lawyers Every Week
  4. YSRCP Vs TDP Over Viral Video Of Students' 'Ragging' At SSN College In Andhra
  5. Chandrababu Naidu's 'Pablo Escobar' Jibe at Jagan Reddy, Says Andhra Became 'Ganja Capital' Under YSRCP
Entertainment News
  1. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  3. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  4. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
  5. Richa Chadha Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Masaan' Turns 9: This Film Gave The Industry Vicky Kaushal
US News
  1. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  2. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
  3. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  4. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  5. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
World News
  1. 52 Minutes And No Mention Of Hostage Deal: Families Of Gaza Captives Furious At Netanyahu
  2. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  3. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
  4. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  5. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw