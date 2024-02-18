National

Chandigarh Mayor Resigns Amid Allegations Of Rigged Polls

Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar, who emerged victorious in the mayoral elections in January, has stepped down from his position following accusations of rigged polls.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 18, 2024

Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar resigns after allegations of rigged polls. Photo: PTI
info-icon

Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar, who emerged victorious in the mayoral elections in January, has stepped down from his position following accusations of rigged polls.

His resignation comes a day before the scheduled Supreme Court hearing regarding the alleged election tampering in the mayoral election.

He emerged victorious in the election, which was considered the initial political showdown against the INDIA bloc, by defeating Kuldeep Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on January 30th.

The BJP garnered 16 votes, while Kuldeep Singh, the combined candidate of the Congress and AAP, secured 12 votes.

A controversial matter emerged when 8 votes were considered invalid, leading to tension between the BJP and the opposition.

Meanwhile BJP leader Arun Sood told PTI that three AAP councillors from Chandigarh have joined BJP.

Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in alliance with the Congress for the mayoral elections, approached the Supreme Court with a video allegedly depicting the presiding officer tampering with the ballot papers while counting votes.

Advertisement

Also Read | Chandigarh Mayor Poll: New Video Of Poll Officer Shows Him Checking CCTV Camera | WATCH

Advertisement

The Supreme Court expressed shock at the reported tampering of ballot papers, stating that it 'murdered democracy'. As a result, the court mandated the preservation of both the ballots and the video recording of the electoral process.

CJI DY Chandrachud expressed, "Is this the behaviour of a returning officer? He looks at the camera, and defaces the ballot obviously."

The Chandigarh administration postponed the mayoral election, which was initially set for January 18, to February 6 due to the presiding officer's illness. But the high court ordered the administration to conduct the mayoral elections at 10 am on January 30th.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement