The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance versus Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faceoff over Chandigarh mayor poll has only been intensifying, with the latest development in the issue being another video of the alleged ballot tampering that has surfaced, showing presiding officer Anil Masih scribbling on the ballot papers and looking at the CCTV camera in between.

The new video, capturing the top angle through a CCTV camera, has been widely circulated by netizens and AAP leaders on social media, with the allegation that Anil Masih has been caught red-handed.