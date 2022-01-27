Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chandigarh: Admin Eases Covid Curbs, Allows Opening Of Schools For Classes 10-12

All students above 15 years of age should have been vaccinated at least once to attend offline classes.

Chandigarh: Admin Eases Covid Curbs, Allows Opening Of Schools For Classes 10-12
Chandigarh: Admin Eases Covid Curbs, Allows Opening Of Schools For Classes 10-12 - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 4:38 pm

The Administration here on Thursday eased Covid restrictions, allowing the opening of schools for students of Classes 10 to 12 from February 1. The administration also gave relaxation in timings of gymnasiums, markets and activities at Sukhna Lake, according to a statement.


However, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, the Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, appealed to people to follow Covid-related protocols and guidelines at public places. Purohit reviewed the pandemic situation in the city with all senior officials of the administration.


While schools for the three classes will reopen on February 1, the orders regarding various other relaxations will come into force from January 28. All students above 15 years of age should be vaccinated at least once to attend offline classes.

Related stories

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: At Ayodhya Minor Daughter Of Samajwadi Party Candidate Draws Overwhelming Response

Leopard On Prowl Again; Attacks Two In Tirupur

IMCG, Muthoot Homefin Team Up For Mortgage Guarantee Backed Home Loans


Coaching institutions will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, subject to the condition that all students of 15 to 18 years should have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and students/staff above 18 years of age are fully vaccinated.


All markets, including Apni Mandis, will be allowed to remain open till 10 pm as against 5 pm earlier. All gyms and health centres can operate now till 10 pm at 50 per cent of their capacity, subject to the condition that the staff and the users are fully vaccinated.


All activities at Sukhna Lake, including boating, will be allowed from 5 am to 10 pm. However, the shops on the premises of the lake will be open subject to the compliance of the Covid-appropriate behaviour and proper sanitisation.


Purohit also directed police officials to ensure strict enforcement of the protocols at public places. He expressed satisfaction over the decline in positivity rate and appreciated health officials for being proactive in handling the situation, an official statement said. He advised health officials to keep analysing small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Schools Reopening Schools Reopen School Students Schools School Children COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 India COVID Restrictions Covid-19 Cases India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

Assam- Arunachal Border: Road Construction Leads To Exchange Of Fire

Indian Frontline Worker Makes Miraculous Recovery From Covid-19 In UAE After Six Months

Covishield And Covaxin Get Regular Market Approval For Use In Adult Population

NEWSFLASH: 246 Militants Of United Gorkha People's Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army Surrender Before Assam CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day