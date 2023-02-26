Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Challenges Can Be Dealt With Determination: Mallikarjun Kharge At Congress' Chhattisgarh Plenary Session

Challenges Can Be Dealt With Determination: Mallikarjun Kharge At Congress' Chhattisgarh Plenary Session

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said people's aspirations and expectations change, new challenges emerge, but new ways are also found out.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 3:15 pm

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party is facing several challenges, which it can meet but what is needed is unity, discipline and determination.

In his concluding remarks at the party's 85th plenary session here, Kharge said the session may be ending but it heralds the beginning of a "new Congress ".

Also Read | 'Adani And Modi Are One ': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre During Plenary Session

"Today, we have many challenges before us, but none that the Congress cannot deal with. What is needed is unity, discipline and determination. Our strength lies in the strength of the party," he said.

"Our conduct at the national level will have an impact on crores of party colleagues at every level," the Congress chief added.

Noting that many things change with time, he said people's aspirations and expectations change, new challenges emerge, but new ways are also found out.

"That is why it is said that the path of politics and social work never ends. We just have to keep going. Many of our generations have been walking on this path and will continue to do so in the future," he said.

