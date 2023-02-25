Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Congress Plenary Meet Day 2: Kharge, Gandhi To Address Leaders, Discuss Resolutions

National

Congress Plenary Meet Day 2: Kharge, Gandhi To Address Leaders, Discuss Resolutions

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders in Chhattisgarh
Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders in Chhattisgarh Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 10:09 am

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders in Chhattisgarh, as well as deliberate upon political, economic and international affairs resolutions on the second day of the party's 85th plenary session.

At the start of the second day of the three-day conclave, the Congress president will release a book and party general secretaries will submit their respective reports. Following this, Mr Kharge will address the gathering.

The Congress steering committee which replaced the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision-making body of the party, started discussions at the beginning of the 85th plenary session yesterday and approved the agenda for the three-day conclave, sources said. 

What happened on the first day?

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members. The decision was taken at the steering committee meeting which former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi skipped. They arrived later in the day and attended the party's subjects committee's first meeting. 

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that on February 25, resolutions related to political, economic and international matters will be discussed and on February 26, resolutions related to agriculture and farmers welfare; social justice and empowerment; and youth, employment and education will be discussed.

(With inputs from PTI)

