‘Chai And Biscuits On Me’: Rahul Gandhi Claims ED Raid Planned Against Him

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, claimed on Friday that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him following his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament. Gandhi said he was "waiting with open arms."
"Apparently, some individuals didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED 'insiders' tell me a raid is being planned," Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday. "Waiting with open arms, @dir_ed... Chai and biscuits on me," the former Congress chief added.
Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, Gandhi claimed on Monday that an atmosphere of fear prevails, with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh' that he promised would be broken by the INDIA bloc.
Participating in the debate on Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would ensure that a legal guarantee for MSP and a caste census are passed by the House.
"In the 21st century, another 'chakravyuh' has been prepared. It is in the form of a lotus, and the Prime Minister wears the symbol on his chest. What was done to Abhimanyu is being done to India, its youth, women, farmers, and small and medium businesses," he said.
Gandhi referenced the Mahabharata character Abhimanyu, who was killed in a 'chakravyuh' thousands of years ago in Haryana's Kurukshetra. 'Chakravyuh' refers to a multi-layered military formation aimed at trapping a warrior by opponents placed strategically in an alignment resembling a lotus-shaped labyrinth.
He had said the 'chakravyuh' is also called a 'padmavyuh' for its resemblance to a lotus (BJP's election symbol) formation.