'India Trapped In PM Modi's Chakravyuh': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

India is trapped in 'Chakravyuh' represented by the lotus symbol that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears on his chest, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha on Monday while speaking on Union Budget 2024.
Citing his last speech in which he spoke about "religious concepts" and how all religions in the country propose the idea of non-violence, Rahul Gandhi said the same "can be encapsulated in the phrase daro mat darao mat."
There is an idea of 'Abhay Mudra' that transmits this notion of ahinsa, affection and fearlessness to everyone else, Rahul Gandhi said while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
"Darr ka mahaul ha Hindustan me, that fear has pervaded every aspect of the country, my friends are smiling but they are also scared. The problem is that in BJP only one man is allowed to dream of becoming PM... if defence minister dreams.. there is fear... why is the fear spreading? why is it that my friends in BJP are terrified, farmers are terrified, workers, farmers... i thought about it a lot, and i would propose one answer- thousands of years ago in Haryana, a youth named Abhimanyu was killed by six people by trapping in a 'chakravyuh' in Kurukushtra..."
"Chakravyuh has fear, and violence and Abhimanyu was killed in the same. I researched about 'Chakravyuh' and found that the second name for it is 'Padmavyuh', meaning lotus formation. In the 21st Century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has formed, and what was done with Abhimanyu is being done with the country now...," Rahul Gandhi said.
Hitting out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Budget 2024, Rahul Gandhi said the Budget has not addressed issue of tax terrorism that has hurt small businesses hard. He said that the youth of the country have been trapped in Agniveer 'chakravyuh', adding that there are no provisions in budget for pension for Agniveers.
"Legal guarantee for MSP [Minimum Support Price] in Budget would have helped farmers get out of 'chakravyuh', but the government did nothing," Rahul Gandhi said.