'India Trapped In PM Modi's Chakravyuh': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

"Darr ka mahaul ha Hindustan me, that fear has pervaded every aspect of the country, my friends are smiling but they are also scared. The problem is that in BJP only one man is allowed to dream of becoming PM... if defence minister dreams.. there is fear... why is the fear spreading? why is it that my friends in BJP are terrified, farmers are terrified, workers, farmers... i thought about it a lot, and i would propose one answer- thousands of years ago in Haryana, a youth named Abhimanyu was killed by six people by trapping in a 'chakravyuh' in Kurukushtra..."