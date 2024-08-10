National

'Centre Stand With Kerala': PM Modi Visits Wayanad's Landslide-Hit Areas, Relief Camps, And Hospitals | Top Points

PM Modi on Saturday arrived in Kerala's landslides-hit Wayanad by helicopter from Kannur airport where he landed around 11 am on Air India One. On his way to Wayanad, he carried out an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged areas of Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattam hamlets aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter.

PM Modi Wayanad Landslide Kerala Relief Camp
PM Modi meets the Wayanad landslides survivors at a releif camp in Kerala Photo: PTI
info_icon

Days after Kerala's southern district Wayanad witnessed the devastating aftermath of massive landslides, PM Modi on Saturday visited the affected areas and also met with select inmates in the relief camps and doctors and enquired about the condition of the patients.

While visiting the victims' families, Modi said everyone's prayers were with the survivors of the landslides, which he said had 'shattered' the dreams of several families.

PM Modi's Wayanad visit: Top points

PM Modi visited Wayanad: PM Modi on Saturday arrived in Wayanad by helicopter from Kannur airport where he landed around 11 am on Air India One. On his way to Wayanad, he carried out an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged areas of Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattam hamlets aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter.

PM visited Chooralmala: PM Modi also trekked through the disaster-stricken Chooralmala to get a firsthand view of the destruction caused by the July 30 landslides. Later, he also visited Dr Moopen's Medical College where many of those injured in the landslides are undergoing treatment, met with some of the survivors and assured them of all requisite help.

Screengrabs from the video | - X/@DefencePROkochi
Wayanad Landslides: People Bid Farewell To Indian Army Soldiers, Canines Who Helped In Rescue Ops | WATCH

BY Outlook Web Desk

PM Modi met survivors: The prime minister today interacted with the survivors at a relief camp and heard what they witnessed and experienced and termed the landslides as nature displaying its "furious form."

A rescuer stands next to a damaged houses on the 2nd day of operation following landslide in Wayanad district, Kerala, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - PTI
Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched

BY Outlook Web Desk

PM attends meeting: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, ministers of a cabinet sub-committee camping near the disaster site, senior bureaucrats and officials of the local administration held a meeting with PM Modi to discuss the overall situation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | - PTI
Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Gandhi Thanks PM Modi For His Firsthand Visit, Says ‘Good Decision’

BY Outlook Web Desk

'Centre stand with Kerala': After visiting the landslide-hit areas, relief camp and hospital in Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi today said "I had a conversation with CM Pinarayi Vijayan the morning when the incident took place and assured him that we will provide assistance and try to reach the spot as soon as possible. NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police, Doctors, everyone tried to help the victims at the earliest. I want to assure the families of the deceased that they are not alone. We are all standing with them...The Central Govt stand with Kerala Govt and we will ensure no work is hampered due to the lack of money.

Landslide aftermath in numbers: According to the latest reports, 226 people lost their lives so far while 197 body parts have been recovered. 133 people are still missing. Currently 78 people are in various hospitals undergoing treatment.

Relief camp set ups: 23 relief camps are currently functioning in Wayanad District housing 2,243 people from 744 families. There are 14 camps functioning in the disaster-hit region alone where 1,855 people from 642 families are housed. This includes 451 children and 700 women, according to the government reports.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: West Indies Trail By 212 Runs As South Africa Hunt For Wickets
  2. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  4. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
Football News
  1. What Is FA Community Shield, English Football's Traditional Curtain Raiser?
  2. Football Transfers: Tottenham Secure Dominic Solanke From Bournemouth On Six-Year Deal
  3. Manchester City Vs Manchester United, FA Community Shield 2024: Rivals Clash At Wembley Stadium - Check Starting XIs
  4. International Football: Gustavo Alfaro Resigns As Costa Rica Boss With Paraguay Speculation Looming
  5. Club Transfers: Jean-Clair Todibo Joins West Ham United On Loan From OGC Nice
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  2. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  3. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  5. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Centre Stand With Kerala': PM Modi Visits Wayanad's Landslide-Hit Areas, Relief Camps, And Hospitals | Top Points
  2. Russian Embassy Denies Link With 'Fraud' Army Job Recruitments After EAM Says, 'Indians Were Misled...'
  3. 'Centre Should've Brought Bill To Parliament': Cong Chief Kharge On Nullification Of SC Creamy Layer
  4. Day In Pics: August 10, 2024
  5. IAS Officer TV Somanathan Appointed As Cabinet Secretary
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  2. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  3. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  4. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  5. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
World News
  1. Libya: At Least 9 Dead In Militia Infighting In Capital City Tripoli, Say Officials
  2. Bangladesh Chief Justice Resigns Amid Massive Protests
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Brazil Plane Crash: Passenger Who Missed VoePass Flight Last Moment Thanks Airline Staff, Says 'He Saved My Life'
  5. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Set For Today; Reetika Hooda Loses Close Match To Top-Ranked Opponent