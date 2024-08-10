'Centre Stand With Kerala': PM Modi Visits Wayanad's Landslide-Hit Areas, Relief Camps, And Hospitals | Top Points

'Centre stand with Kerala': After visiting the landslide-hit areas, relief camp and hospital in Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi today said "I had a conversation with CM Pinarayi Vijayan the morning when the incident took place and assured him that we will provide assistance and try to reach the spot as soon as possible. NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police, Doctors, everyone tried to help the victims at the earliest. I want to assure the families of the deceased that they are not alone. We are all standing with them...The Central Govt stand with Kerala Govt and we will ensure no work is hampered due to the lack of money.