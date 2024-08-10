'Centre Stand With Kerala': PM Modi Visits Wayanad's Landslide-Hit Areas, Relief Camps, And Hospitals | Top Points

Days after Kerala's southern district Wayanad witnessed the devastating aftermath of massive landslides, PM Modi on Saturday visited the affected areas and also met with select inmates in the relief camps and doctors and enquired about the condition of the patients.
While visiting the victims' families, Modi said everyone's prayers were with the survivors of the landslides, which he said had 'shattered' the dreams of several families.
PM Modi's Wayanad visit: Top points
PM Modi visited Wayanad: PM Modi on Saturday arrived in Wayanad by helicopter from Kannur airport where he landed around 11 am on Air India One. On his way to Wayanad, he carried out an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged areas of Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattam hamlets aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter.
PM visited Chooralmala: PM Modi also trekked through the disaster-stricken Chooralmala to get a firsthand view of the destruction caused by the July 30 landslides. Later, he also visited Dr Moopen's Medical College where many of those injured in the landslides are undergoing treatment, met with some of the survivors and assured them of all requisite help.
PM Modi met survivors: The prime minister today interacted with the survivors at a relief camp and heard what they witnessed and experienced and termed the landslides as nature displaying its "furious form."
PM attends meeting: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, ministers of a cabinet sub-committee camping near the disaster site, senior bureaucrats and officials of the local administration held a meeting with PM Modi to discuss the overall situation.
'Centre stand with Kerala': After visiting the landslide-hit areas, relief camp and hospital in Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi today said "I had a conversation with CM Pinarayi Vijayan the morning when the incident took place and assured him that we will provide assistance and try to reach the spot as soon as possible. NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police, Doctors, everyone tried to help the victims at the earliest. I want to assure the families of the deceased that they are not alone. We are all standing with them...The Central Govt stand with Kerala Govt and we will ensure no work is hampered due to the lack of money.
Landslide aftermath in numbers: According to the latest reports, 226 people lost their lives so far while 197 body parts have been recovered. 133 people are still missing. Currently 78 people are in various hospitals undergoing treatment.
Relief camp set ups: 23 relief camps are currently functioning in Wayanad District housing 2,243 people from 744 families. There are 14 camps functioning in the disaster-hit region alone where 1,855 people from 642 families are housed. This includes 451 children and 700 women, according to the government reports.