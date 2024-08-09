Wayanad Landslides: People Bid Farewell To Indian Army Soldiers, Canines Who Helped In Rescue Ops | WATCH

Residents of Wayanad bid an emotional and grand farewell to the Indian Army personnel and dog squad who were involved in the rescue operations in this hilly region of Kerala.
The Kochi Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) expressed deep appreciation for the soldiers and said, "Grateful for our brave heroes who risked everything during the landslide. Your courage & sacrifice won't be forgotten."
Soldiers were seen walking off with smiles on their faces as the public stood on either sides, clapping and cheering for them.
WATCH:
The song 'Vande Mataram' was also playing in the background of the video as soldiers shook hands with those extending a hand to them on their exit.
Another video showed locals chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Indian Army Ki Jai' when the soldiers were about to leave the city.
Devastating landslides ravaged Wayanad on July 30, claiming over 200 lives and leaving behind a trail of destruction. The Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets were the worst hit in the region.
Along with the Indian Army, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy, Air Force, state and local authorities were also involved in the rescue operations.
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad on August 10 and hoped that the PM will take a positive stand with regard to providing Central assistance for rehabilitation of the disaster victims.
Vijayan, at a press conference, further said that following the state's request, the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed a nine-member committee to examine the severity of the disaster and submit a report in this regard.
Vijayan said that the state hopes to receive a comprehensive rehabilitation package and, so far, the Central government has been very cooperative and helpful.