Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched

A mysterious sound from what locals in Edakkal area of landslides-hit Kerala's Wayanad said came from "under the earth" created panic among residents on Friday.
Residents told said heard a huge sound, accompanied by a jerk-like sensation, prompting government authorities to investigate, according to news agency PTI.
The sound was heard at around 10.15 am, according to a panchayat ward member who spoke to a TV news channel.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is examining seismic records and also attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous.
"As of now seismic records do not show any indications of movements," it said.
A holiday was declared on Friday for schools in the affected area, authorities said.
Picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in Kerala's Wayanad woke up to devastation after landslides swept away huge parts of the towns on July 30.
The deadly landslides of July 30 that struck the Wayanad towns in the early hours have led to at least 226 deaths.
Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, till July 29 was a popular tourist hub known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. having a population of about 8,17,000 people and being home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.
Over 1,600 rescue workers, including from the Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the police and other government agencies carried out response operations amid distressing scenes of survivors and members of families looking for their loved ones in the remains of the towns left after the landslides.