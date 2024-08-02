National

Wayanad: Drone Visuals Show Extent Of Damage As Deadly Landslides Bury Hundreds

The deadly landslides of July 30 that struck the Wayanad towns in the early hours have led to over 200 deaths with the toll bound to go up with operations to retrieve bodies remain underway but the mission to pull out survivors is mostly concluded.

wayanad landslides drone footage
Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, till July 29 was a popular tourist hub known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls Photo: PTI
info_icon

Little did the people of picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in Kerala's Wayanad know on Monday night that the next morning some will wake up to devastation and some won't wake up at all.

The deadly landslides of July 30 that struck the Wayanad towns in the early hours have led to at least 210 deaths with the toll bound to go up with operations to retrieve bodies remain underway but the mission to pull out survivors is mostly concluded.

ALSO READ | Wayanad Tragedy: Satellite Map Shows 'Crown' Of Landslide, Impact

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, till July 29 was a popular tourist hub known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. having a population of about 8,17,000 people and being home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.

ALSO READ | 'Entered A House With No One, Just Trophies': In Wayanad, Resilience Is The Only Way Forward

Visuals captured via drone, by the India chapter of animal protection organisation Humane Society International, showed the extent of the devastation, which appears to have washed out the affected towns completely with no traces of roads or streets left.

WATCH BELOW

Over 1,600 rescue workers, including from the Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the police and other government agencies are carrying out response operations amid distressing scenes of survivors and members of families looking for their loved ones in the remains of the towns left after the landslides.

ALSO READ | Wayanad Landslides: What Triggered The Calamity In Kerala

The worst-hit in the landslide tragedy are tiny junction in Mundakkai and the moderate town in Chooralmala, which till Monday were dotted by shops and concrete structures, and are now wiped out of the map of Wayanad", as per witnesses.

"Mundakkai is now wiped out from the map of Wayanad. Nothing is left here. You can see...there is nothing other than mud and boulders here. We could not even walk properly due to this thick mud...Then how do we search for our beloved ones buried beneath the ground?" news agency PTI quoted a man asking with teary eyes.

Several people remain missing and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings looking for survivors or bodies.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Wellalage Sends Gill, Rohit Back; IND - 80/2
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
  2. Football Transfers: Premier League Side Fulham Sign Emile Smith Rowe From Arsenal For Club Record Fee
  3. Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough
  4. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  5. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
Tennis News
  1. Queen's Club Honour Andy Murray By Renaming Centre Court
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Felix Auger-Aliassime To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  3. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  5. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
Hockey News
  1. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  2. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  3. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  4. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 210; Ops On To Rescue Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  2. Delhi: ORN Coaching Centres Offer Free Training To Rau's Students, Financial Aid For Kin Of Aspirants Killed
  3. Pune: Toddler Crushed To Death After Metal Gate Falls On Her While Playing; Caught On Cam
  4. Former IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Gets Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
  5. 'They Remember Shakuni': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Swipe At Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Mahabharat Reference
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  2. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  3. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  4. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  3. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  4. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
  5. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
World News
  1. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  2. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
  3. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Wellalage Sends Gill, Rohit Back; IND - 80/2
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Indian Mixed Team Archers To Fight For Bronze; Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Men's Singles Finalist
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI