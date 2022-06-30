Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Registers Case Against Imposters Posing As PMO Officials

CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has taken over the investigation to look into the three complaints filed by the PMO.

undefined
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 11:12 pm

The CBI has registered three FIRs based on complaints from the Prime Minister's Office that some imposters were trying to exert influence by claiming to be working in the PMO, officials said Thursday.

The CBI has taken over the investigation to look into the three complaints filed by the PMO.

It has registered three separate FIRs against unidentified persons, one Prince and Shiva Kumar, the officials said. 

"It has come to the notice of this office that Manoj Kumar Meena, IPS(2012, AGMUT) posted in Chandigarh has been approached by a person claiming to be Rohit Yadav, Joint Secretary, Prime Minster's Office (PMO) using mobile number 7009808342 and soliciting transfer of a police constable," the complaint, now converted into the FIR against unidentified persons, alleged.

Related stories

Ex-CBI Officials Attend Special Screening Of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

3 Income Tax Employees Siphoned Off Crores Through Fictitious TDS Refunds; CBI Probes

CBI Begins Inquiry In Tuna Fish Export ‘Scam’

It said prima facie it appears to be a case of impersonation of PMO official since no such call was made by such official and the number is also not of the official.  

The second case relates to a person claiming to be working as personal assistant in the PMO who assured a person named Ravikant Kharab that he would procure a job in Reserve Bank of India for a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, the officials said. 

It is alleged Kharab paid Rs 25,000 to a guy named 'Prince', they said. 

The third case relates to Kerala-resident Shiva Kumar who calls himself a cardiac surgeon and health advisor to the Prime Minister of India and Nepal, they said.

"Scrutiny of the complaint has revealed that a person named Dr. Shiva Kumar from Kerala has been learnt to be impersonating as PMO official and making calls to people from his mobile number 080759-94461, allegedly claiming to be Personal Advisor to the Hon'ble PM," the complaint had alleged.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Delhi CBI Imposters PMO Officials FIR Reserve Bank Of India Prime Minister Of India Nepal Kerala
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actress Pavitra Lokesh Lodges Complaint With Karnataka Cyber Police

Actress Pavitra Lokesh Lodges Complaint With Karnataka Cyber Police

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna