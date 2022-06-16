Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Quizzes Trinamool Congress MLA In Coal Pilferage Scam

A prominent MLA of the Trinamool Congress has been questioned in a col pilferage scam.

CBI Quizzes Trinamool Congress MLA In Coal Pilferage Scam

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 7:50 am

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday quizzed Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla for more than eight hours in connection with its probe into alleged coal theft from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Ltd in West Bengal, officials said. 


Molla, the Canning Purba MLA, appeared before the CBI sleuths in the morning and was "questioned in three shifts during his stay" at the central agency's office here, they said.


"He was asked about the coal theft scam and his meeting with influential people at his office where a few monetary deals were finalised," the CBI official said soon after the interrogation was completed on Wednesday night.


He said that the TMC MLA also submitted documents related to his passport as well as investments and earnings to the CBI officers, which were sought from him.


"I have cooperated with the CBI sleuths today. But I believe that the BJP is playing this dirty game because they are unable to accept the fact that they have lost the assembly elections in Bengal. By doing this, they will not be able to stop us," Mollah said after the questioning. 


He had sought time from the CBI officers after they had summoned him in the last week of May.


Incidentally, a CBI team had on Tuesday interrogated TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife at their residence in the city in connection with the alleged coal pilferage scam.
 

Tags

National Coal Pilferage Scams/Frauds/Rackets MLA Trinamool Congress (TMC) Passport CBI Officers Investment And Earings Central Agency's Office Investigation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rules Or No Rules, Bureaucrats Appearing In Courts Should Wear 'Sober And Decent' Dress, Says Supreme Court

Rules Or No Rules, Bureaucrats Appearing In Courts Should Wear 'Sober And Decent' Dress, Says Supreme Court

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'