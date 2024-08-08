National

CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case

The CBI has arrested the assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in a bribery case, officials said on Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in a bribery case, officials said on Thursday.

The officer was identified as Sandeep Singh Yadav. He was arrested in Delhi, the officials said.

In May last year, Sandeep Singh Yadav was part of the thirty officers functioning under the ED, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) appointed by the President of India to the post of Assistant Director of Enforcement in the Directorate.

Last month, CBI arrested a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and two head constables in two separate cases of bribery. The Sub-Inspector was posted to the Hauj Khas Police Station.

In the first case, the accused SI was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh. In the second case, the two head constables were caught accepting Rs 10,000 as part of Rs 50,000 bribe demanded.

Last year in August also, an Assistant Director ED was arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking bribes amounting to Rs 5 crore from businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, an accused in the Delhi excise policy case.

Pawan Khatri, who worked as an Assistant Director in the ED, was one of the two officials against whom the probe agency had filed a complaint over the bribery charges.

An FIR was filed by the CBI at the request of the ED against the two accused officers, Pawan Khatri and Nitesh Kohar, an Upper Divisional Clerk, according to an indiatoday.in report. According to the report, other accused in the case included Deepak Sangwan, an Air India employee, arrested businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, Gurugram resident Birender Pal Singh, Praveen Kumar Vats, a chartered accountant, Vikramaditya, the CEO of the Claridges Hotels and a few other officials.

