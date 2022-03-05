Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bus Carrying CISF Jawans On Election Duty Falls Into Gorge In UP: One Dead

A CISF jawan died and 11 more were injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Markundi valley.

Bus Carrying CISF Jawans On Election Duty Falls Into Gorge In UP: One Dead
There were 37 jawans in the vehicle File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 2:31 pm

A CISF jawan died and 11 more were injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Markundi valley here, police said on Saturday.

The bus was taking the jawans from Kushinagar to Obra (in Sonbhadra) on election duty, they said, adding that there were 37 jawans in the vehicle.

Related stories

Manipur Election: BJP Worker Shot Dead Hours Before Voting

UP Polls: Zonal Magistrate For Elections In Kairana Seat Suspended For Negligence

Robertsganj police station SHO S N Mishra said, "A Roadways bus carrying 37 CISF jawans had left for Obra from the Robertsganj area (in Sonbhadra) on Friday night. Around 12.30 am, as the bus reached the Markundi valley under the Chopan police station area, the driver lost control over the vehicle, and it fell into a gorge after breaking the road railing."

The injured jawans were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The deceased was identified as Krishnabir Singh (45) of Ghaziabad. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Mishra said.

Among those injured, M M Beg and T Balakrishnan have been sent to Varanasi for treatment, he added.

The injured jawans undergoing treatment at the district hospital were identified as Vijesh Rathore, K Chandraya, S L Naik, Jai Prasad, U Shriniwas Rao, Suresh, Indrajeet, S Gowda, Rajnish and Arun Kumar.

The police said this CISF unit was deployed at the HPCL in Visakhapatnam.

Sonbhadra will vote in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Assembly Elections Jawan Post-mortem Examination Markundi Valley Injured People Bus Accident UP Polls Uttar Pradesh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura