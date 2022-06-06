Monday, Jun 06, 2022
BSF troops gun down ‘smuggler’ near Indo-Bangla border

The jawans tried to stop the smugglers, they were attacked with sharp weapons.

File photo of BSF soldiers on patrol along border. PTI

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:06 am

An alleged smuggler was shot dead by BSF troops in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district during an encounter at the Indo-Bangla border, officials said. The incident happened on Sunday, when BSF personnel observed the movement of “smugglers” in the area, they said. "When the jawans tried to stop the smugglers, they were attacked with sharp weapons. The troopers initially tried to stop them by using non lethal weapons. Sensing danger, one of the jawans was compelled to use his personal safety weapon and shot the smuggler," a BSF statement said. Later, the body of the “smuggler” was recovered, and he has been identified as Rohil Mandal. His body was handed over to police, the official added.
 

National Smuggler BSF Border Security Force (BSF) Indo-bangla Border West Bengal Murshidabad Weapons Rohil Mandal
