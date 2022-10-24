Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BSF Offers Sweets To Pakistan Rangers On Diwali At Attari-Wagah Border

The border guarding forces of India and Pakistan rountinely exchange sweets and wishes on various religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and also on their respective Independence Days.

It was the first sector commander-level meeting between the two border guarding forces -- BSF and Pakistan Rangers --after the declaration of ceasefire agreement by DGMOs in February
File photo of BSF and Pakistan Rangers together along border. Image posted on Twitter by @BSF_India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 7:01 pm

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, officials said.

A commandant-rank officer of the BSF, along with other personnel, gave sweets to the Pakistan Rangers at the joint checkpost.

Officials of both the forces shook hands and exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes.

The border guarding forces of India and Pakistan exchange sweets and wishes on various religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and also on their respective Independence Days.


 

Tags

National India Pakistan Border Wagah-Attari Border Punjab BSF Paksitan Rangers Sweets Diwali Eid Independence Day

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Keep Working To Fulfil Guru Sahibs' Vision: PM Modi

Will Keep Working To Fulfil Guru Sahibs' Vision: PM Modi

Who Is Rishi Sunak, The Indian-origin Leader In Race To Become UK’s Next Prime Minister?

Who Is Rishi Sunak, The Indian-origin Leader In Race To Become UK’s Next Prime Minister?