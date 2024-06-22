National

Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata's Garstin Place; Anti-Paper Leak Laws Enforced

Breaking News, June 22 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of the biggest national and international events. From key weather updates to NEET UG 2024 controversy to row over the NTA, we will bring you up-to-the-minute updates on issues that matter to you the most. Follow our live blog for real-time insights and information.

22 June 2024
The anti-paper leak law under the Public Examinations Act, 2024 came into effect on Friday. Representative/File

CSIR NET Postponed LIVE: Sena UBT Leader Questions PM Modi Over Silence On Exams

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "This is the third exam that NTA has postponed...The Education Minister said that he has taken responsibility, whoever will be found guilty, strictest action will be taken against them. What happened to that claim?"

"Today our youth are angry, today they are protesting on the roads. On how many careers will you put a question, on how many careers will you put a full stop? Prime Minister, the country is looking at you that to date you have not broken your silence," she added.

Kolkata News LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At 5th Garstin Place

A fire broke out at the 5th Garstin Place in Kolkata early on Saturday. As many as six fire tenders are at the spot. Further details are awaited.

International News LIVE: Israeli Strikes On Tent Camps Near Rafah Kills At Least 25

Israeli forces shelled tent camps for displaced Palestinians near the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Friday, killing at least 25 people and wounding 50 others, Gaza's Health Ministry officials said. FULL STORY HERE

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy LIVE: TN Health Minister Meets Victims; 185 Hospitalised

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Health Minister met the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy victims at the Government Medical College and Hospital and took stock of their treatment and health.

Speaking to the media after meeting the victims, the DMK leader said, "Till now 185 people have been hospitalised at four hospitals, Kallakurichi Hospital, JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry, Salem government hospital, Viluppuram Government Hospital. Till now, 50 people have died. Our higher officials have been here for the past three days and are continuously monitoring the situation."

"CM has taken quick action in the incident. Today also CM clarified in the Tamil Nadu Assembly session. CM has announced 10 lakhs for those who lost their life whereas the sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also came here yesterday and met with the family members and gave money to them," he added.

Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Anti-Paper Leak Law Under Public Examinations Act Enforced

The anti-paper leak law under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 -- the anti-paper leak law for examinations for central recruitment and entrance into central educational institutions came into effect on Friday.

A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the central government hereby appoints the 21st day of June 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

India News LIVE: In Case You Missed, Top Headlines From June 21

In case you missed it, here are the top developments from June 21 that hit the headlines:

Breaking News June 22 LIVE: What's In Focus Today?

Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you the latest updates on the most important developments in India and across the globe. Here's what's in focus today:

  • Weather Updates

  • Developments in the NEET UG 2024 row

  • UGC-NET row and NTA

  • Hinduja Family Sentenced By Swiss Court

  • Updates on Israel's war on Gaza

  • and more

