Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu Of 'Vendetta Politics' After Demolition Of YSRCP's Under Construction Office

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's government has demolished the under construction central office of his party in Guntur' Tadepalli.
Reddy alleged that the demolition was carried out in disregard of the High Court orders. Taking to X, the former chief minister said, "Chandrababu took vendetta politics to next level. Like a dictator, he got YSCRP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete."
As per YSRCP, they had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA). Based on their plea, the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity.
The High Court's order was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, but the authority still went ahead and demolished the structure.
YSRCP believes that the actions of the CRDA qualify as contempt of court.
Reddy alleged that law and justice had completely vanished from Andhra Pradesh under the NDA government -- comprising the Telugu Desam Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janasena -- adding that the demolition shows how Naidu's rule in the state for the next five years would look like.
The YSRCP chief said that the opposition will not be threatened by such vendetta politics and promised to fight for the people.
Speaking on the incident, TDP leader Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy cited law and rules and said that "any illegal construction needs to be demolished".
"Today, the party office of YSRCP which is being built illegally without obtaining any permissions from the concerned departments is being demolished as per the rules," Kommareddy said, adding that this has nothing to do with political vendetta.
"First, they should answer whether the constitution which they have taken up has the required permissions or not...TDP and Nara Chandrababu Naidu have never followed the path of political vendetta," the TDP leader said.
(With agency inputs)