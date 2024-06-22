National

Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi's Hunger Strike Sees Chaos, Anti-Kejriwal Slogans Raised | Details Inside

On Friday, Delhi Water Minister Atishi initiated an indefinite fast seeking adequate water supply by the Haryana government to alleviate the aggravating water crisis in the national capital city. According to her, 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water was released by Haryana on Friday.

PTI
Delhi Water Minister Atishi with Sunita Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike entered day two on Saturday, South Delhi's Bhogal, the venue for the strike witnessed chaos as several protesters raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Friday, Atishi initiated an indefinite fast seeking adequate water supply by Haryana government to alleviate the aggravating water crisis in the national capital city. According to her, 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water was released by Haryana on Friday.

Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis | - PTI Screengrab
Watch The Irony: Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a video message on Saturday Atishi said she will refuse eating anything till Haryana agrees to release more water for the people in the city.

A video from the protest site showed enraged people sloganeering as an announcement was being made, asking them not to create chaos. Police also resorted to using water cannons to disperse the protestors who raised their voice against the water crisis.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi begins her 'Water Satyagraha' on Friday | - X/@AtishiAAP
Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike, Sunita Kejriwal Comes Out In Support | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Atishi hunger strike: AAP VS BJP feud

Terming Atishi's indefinite hunger strike a 'sham' and a 'political drama', BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said rge minister tried hiding her inaction through it.

"Atishi is an unsuccessful water minister. It was clear since February this year that Delhi would endure a long summer, but she made no preparations for it," Swaraj charged.

On the other hand, Atishi claimed that the BJP government in Haryana had withheld water allocated to Delhi, resulting in a shortage for over 2.8 million people.

"One MGD water provides for 28,000 people. Shortage of 100 MGD water means 28 lakh people are not getting water in Delhi," she said.

Water being distributed from a tanker in Delhi | - PTI
Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Moreover, AAP leader Sanjay Singh also tweeted, "Fraudsters of BJP should know that whoever sits on Ansan, their medical check-up is done by doctors. Medical reports are prepared. Send your Union Minister, Send Nayab Singh Saini — if you are wrong, give Delhi its share of water."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: GST Council Suggests No Tax On Tickets, Services By Railways
  2. 12% GST On All Milk Cans, Carton Boxes: Key Decisions From GST Council Meeting
  3. Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi's Hunger Strike Sees Chaos, Anti-Kejriwal Slogans Raised | Details Inside
  4. Watch The Irony: Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis
  5. Outlook News Wrap June 22: Panel To Probe Exam Row, Modi-Hasina Talks, Hindujas Court Ruling, And More
Entertainment News
  1. India Couture Week 2024 To Take Place From July 24-31
  2. Sonakshi Sinha Will Not Convert To Islam After Marrying Zaheer Iqbal, Says Groom's Father
  3. Twinkle Khanna Posts Pictures With Bobby Deol From Debut Film ‘Barsaat’: 'Nostalgia Has A Sweet Aftertaste'
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Lent His Vocal Prowess For ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Song, Says ‘Tough For A Non-Singer’
  5. Justin Timberlake Addresses Arrest, Says ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’
Sports News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Pant Departs After Taking India To 108; Can Pandya Take Them To 150?
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish Grand Prix; Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  3. Albania V Spain, Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Players To Watch Out For
  4. Scotland Vs Hungary Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs HUN Group A Matchday 3
  5. Archery WC 2024: Indian Women's Team Bag Hat-Trick Of Gold Medals; Priyansh Settles With Silver
World News
  1. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
  2. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  3. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  4. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  5. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish Grand Prix; Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: GST Council Suggests No Tax On Tickets, Services By Railways
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon