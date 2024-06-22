Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi's Hunger Strike Sees Chaos, Anti-Kejriwal Slogans Raised | Details Inside

As Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike entered day two on Saturday, South Delhi's Bhogal, the venue for the strike witnessed chaos as several protesters raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
On Friday, Atishi initiated an indefinite fast seeking adequate water supply by Haryana government to alleviate the aggravating water crisis in the national capital city. According to her, 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water was released by Haryana on Friday.
In a video message on Saturday Atishi said she will refuse eating anything till Haryana agrees to release more water for the people in the city.
A video from the protest site showed enraged people sloganeering as an announcement was being made, asking them not to create chaos. Police also resorted to using water cannons to disperse the protestors who raised their voice against the water crisis.
Terming Atishi's indefinite hunger strike a 'sham' and a 'political drama', BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said rge minister tried hiding her inaction through it.
"Atishi is an unsuccessful water minister. It was clear since February this year that Delhi would endure a long summer, but she made no preparations for it," Swaraj charged.
On the other hand, Atishi claimed that the BJP government in Haryana had withheld water allocated to Delhi, resulting in a shortage for over 2.8 million people.
"One MGD water provides for 28,000 people. Shortage of 100 MGD water means 28 lakh people are not getting water in Delhi," she said.
Moreover, AAP leader Sanjay Singh also tweeted, "Fraudsters of BJP should know that whoever sits on Ansan, their medical check-up is done by doctors. Medical reports are prepared. Send your Union Minister, Send Nayab Singh Saini — if you are wrong, give Delhi its share of water."