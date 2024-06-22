National

Mamata Banerjee To Campaign For Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi In Kerala’s Wayanad: Report

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is making foray into electoral politics from the Wayanad seat, which was earlier won by her brother Rahul Gandhi in the recently concluded general elections.

PTI
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to campaign for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala’s Wayanad. The development signals improved relations between the TMC and the INDIA-bloc.

Priyanka Gandhi is making foray into electoral politics from the Wayanad seat, which was earlier won by her brother Rahul Gandhi in the recently concluded general elections.

Congress MP Rahul gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi | - PTI
'Next Brother-In-Law Robert Vadra..': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fielding Priyanka From Wayanad; Terms Congress 'Family Company'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli and Wayanad—both by margins of over three lakh votes. He has retained the Uttar Pradesh constituency.

Earlier, TMC and the Congress didn't contest the Lok Sabha elections in alliance in West Bengal. Reports had surfaced that the two parties had disagreement over seat distribution in the state. However, the two parties remain allies on the national level under the INDIA-bloc alliance.

CPI leader Annie Raja - null
CPI Leader Annie Raja Says Party Yet To Decide Candidate For Wayanad, Praises Congress For Choosing Woman

BY Outlook Web Desk

Ahead of the recently concluded general elections, TMC chief Banerjee had suggested that Priyanka Gandhi must contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

Also, the ties between the two parties worsened after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke against Banerjee. The TMC later blamed Chowdhury for its decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls alone in West Bengal.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lost the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency to TMC's Yusuf Pathan. He had earlier won the seat five times in a row.

In the recently concluded general elections, the BJP won 240 Lok Sabha seats – 32 short of the majority mark. The party formed a government in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (United) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Amid NEET Row, Govt Forms Panel Headed By Ex-ISRO Chief For Fair Conduct Of Exams
  2. NEET-NET Controversy: Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process
  3. Day In Pics: June 22, 2024
  4. Mamata Banerjee To Campaign For Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi In Kerala’s Wayanad: Report
  5. Bihar: Panic Surfaces As Bridge Collapses In Siwan, 2nd Incident In One Week; No Casualty Reported | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Ranvir Shorey Hopes To Get Good Acting Assignments After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’
  2. Shriya Pilgaonkar Joins Jury For Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles 2024
  3. Vedang Raina Opens Up On Working With ‘Fantastic Co-Star’ Alia Bhatt On ‘Jigra’
  4. 'Trigger Warning' On Netflix Movie Review: Jessica Alba's Comeback Film Will Make You Yawn With Its Predictability And Dullness
  5. Darshan Admits Borrowing Rs 40 Lakhs From Friend To Pay Off His Associates To Destroy Evidence: Report
Sports News
  1. Andy Murray Set For Back Surgery In Bid To Be Fit For Wimbledon Swansong
  2. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd ODI Preview: India Women Eye Clean Sweep Over South Africa
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  4. Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup, Super 8: What's St Vincent’s Weather Forecast?
  5. United States Vs England Preview, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Jos Buttler & Co Eye Big Win Over USA
World News
  1. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  2. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  3. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  4. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
  5. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Amid NEET Row, Govt Forms Panel Headed By Ex-ISRO Chief For Fair Conduct Of Exams
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon