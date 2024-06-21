Armenia Joins List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine; Israel Summons Envoy For 'Stern Reprimand'

Armenia has formally joined the list of countries which recognise Palestine as a state. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the formal recognition of Palestine on Friday, which was followed by backlash from Israel.
Along with the recognition of the state of Palestine, Armenia also condemned the Israeli military conduct in the Gaza Strip and called for the immediate release of hostages held captive by Hamas.
Armenia Joins List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine
Taking to social media platform X, the foreign affairs ministry called fir a two state solution between Israel and Palestine.
"Reaffirming our commitment to international law & principles of equality, sovereignty, & peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine".
Armenia's recognition comes after Spain, Norway and Ireland officially announced the recognition of Palestine on May 28. Along with the three European countries, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados also announced the recognition of the state.
Israel Summons Armenian Ambassador
Following the recognition of Palestine, the state of Israel summoned the Armenian ambassador for a "Stern reprimand".
“Following Armenia’s recognition of a Palestinian state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of Armenia to Israel for a harsh reprimand conversation," stated the spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
As the Israel-Gaza war rages on, Tel Aviv has reprimanded all those countries which have recognised Palestine as a state and promised to take strict action against them.