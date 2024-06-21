International

Armenia Joins List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine; Israel Summons Envoy For 'Stern Reprimand'

Along with the recognition of the state of Palestine, Armenia also condemned the Israeli military conduct in the Gaza Strip and called for the immediate release of hostages held captive by Hamas.

AP
Armenia Joins List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine Photo: AP
info_icon

Armenia has formally joined the list of countries which recognise Palestine as a state. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the formal recognition of Palestine on Friday, which was followed by backlash from Israel.

Along with the recognition of the state of Palestine, Armenia also condemned the Israeli military conduct in the Gaza Strip and called for the immediate release of hostages held captive by Hamas.

Armenia Joins List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine

Taking to social media platform X, the foreign affairs ministry called fir a two state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"Reaffirming our commitment to international law & principles of equality, sovereignty, & peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine".

Armenia's recognition comes after Spain, Norway and Ireland officially announced the recognition of Palestine on May 28. Along with the three European countries, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados also announced the recognition of the state.

Israel Summons Armenian Ambassador

Following the recognition of Palestine, the state of Israel summoned the Armenian ambassador for a "Stern reprimand".

“Following Armenia’s recognition of a Palestinian state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of Armenia to Israel for a harsh reprimand conversation," stated the spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

As the Israel-Gaza war rages on, Tel Aviv has reprimanded all those countries which have recognised Palestine as a state and promised to take strict action against them.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Father Of Accused Teen Granted Bail By Sessions Court
  3. India Lodges Strong Protest With Canada Over Khalistan 'Citizens Court' In Vancouver
  4. Outlook News Wrap June 21: Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, 98 Indians Dead During Hajj And More
  5. How The Lok Sabha Results Are Shaping The Assembly Election Preparations In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  2. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  3. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
  4. 5 Shows That Should Be On Your Watchlist If You Are A Fan Of Crime Thrillers
  5. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Ukraine Beat 2-1 Slovakia in Euro 2024; All Eyes On F1 Spanish Grand Prix Free Practise
  2. ENG Vs SA, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024, Live Updates: Early Celebrations Dashed? Umpire Rules De Kock Not Out
  3. Formula 1: Alpine Welcome Back Former Team Executive Flavio Briatore In Advisory Role
  4. WI Vs USA, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. England Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Summer Solstice 2024: Your Guide To The Longest Day Of The Year
  2. Beat the Heat: Easy Ways To Stay Cool And Prevent Heat-related Illness
  3. How Are Zoo Animals Dealing With Heat Wave? Here’s What Zookeepers Do To Keep Animals Cool
  4. Hajj 2024: MEA Confirms Death of 98 Indians, Saudi Met Department Says 2025 To Be Last Hajj In Summer Season
  5. Looking To Start Yoga? Here Are 5 Poses To Begin With On International Yoga Day
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'