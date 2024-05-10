National

Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Ahmedabad Schools Ahead Of Voting Traced To Pakistan

The person with various names was operating from Faisalabad district of Pakistan, Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal said.

Advertisement

PTI
Bomb threats in 36 Ahmedabad-based schools Photo: PTI
info_icon

Emails threatening blasts sent to at least 36 Ahmedabad-based schools on the eve of the May 7 voting have been traced to Pakistan, the police said on Friday, labelling them as an attempt to spread fear among the people ahead of polling.

Lok Sabha elections for 25 of the 26 seats in Gujarat were held in a single phase on May 7. The candidate in Surat has already won unopposed.

“The emails were sent from ‘mail.ru’ domain, in which a man impersonating himself as Tauheed Liaquat sent them to all the schools with the aim of spreading fear among voters and Indian citizens,” the Ahmedabad crime branch said in a press statement.

Advertisement

Liaquat had also assumed another identity as Hamad Javed. The person with these names was operating from Faisalabad district of Pakistan, Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal said.

The same person has created various identities on different social media platforms, one of them being that of Hamad Javed. These social media platforms are used to spread anti-India messages, rumours and fear among Indians, he said.

“It is possible that the name was created to spread fear and rumour. But one thing is certain the mails were sent using mail.ru domain and the location was traced to the Faisalabad cantonment area in Pakistan,” he said.

Advertisement

The name of this accused has also been revealed during a honeytrap investigation by another agency, the official said.

Further investigation is underway and agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) have been contacted, Singhal said.

Several of the 36 schools that had received the threat email from the Russian domain ‘mail.ru’ were designated as polling booths.

The email was received on May 6, a day before the voting in the city where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah exercised their franchise.

The content of the email was similar to the one sent to schools in Delhi recently. It was sent using the Russian domain ‘mail.ru’, and no explosive or anything suspicious was found after the schools were searched.

A technical surveillance was then initiated to trace the sender of the email, said the official.

The schools that received the threat email included DPS and Anand Niketan in Bopal, Udgam School on SG Highway, Calorx School in Ghatlodia, Kendriya Vidyalaya at Chandkheda and Army Cantonment on Airport Road.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: 'Truth Can't Be Defeated', Says AAP; Wife Sunita Calls It 'Victory Of Democracy' | Who Said What
  2. Praful Patel Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: Delhi CM To Walk Out Of Jail Shortly; SC Asks Him To Stay Away From CMO
  4. Outlook News Wrap, May 10: Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail, Indian Troops Leave Maldives & Other Stories
  5. ISRO's Breakthrough '3D-Printed' Rocket Engine Saves 97 Pc Raw Materials, 60 Pc Production Time
Entertainment News
  1. Britney Spears Refutes Rumours Of Breakdown At Chateau Marmont, Says She Was 'Harassed And Gaslit And Tricked'
  2. ‘Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial’ Trailer Review: Invokes Curiosity About Adolf Hitler’s Life, Times, Third Reich And World War II
  3. 'Boneyard' Trailer Review: 50 Cent Plays An Agent Investigating The Case Of The Bone Collector In New Mexico
  4. Jeremy Allen White's Carmy Returns To His Chaotic Kitchen In The Teaser Of 'The Bear' Season 3
  5. Amazon MGM Studios Announces 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Sequel
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: BAN 90/0 Batting First After 10 Overs Against ZIM
  2. IPL 2024: Tom Moody Dazzled By 'Remarkable' Virat Kohli Direct Hit - 'He's Not 21 Anymore'
  3. PGA Championship 2024, Preview: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Aims Another Major At Valhalla
  4. T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly Wants Virat Kohli To Open After Cracking IPL 2024 Form
  5. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Boston Celtics To Even Series At First Game - In Pics
World News
  1. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  2. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
  3. Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Serves Up Hot Take In Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Feud
  4. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
  5. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: BAN 90/0 Batting First After 10 Overs Against ZIM
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Is Against Hindus, Says PM Modi; Shah Points Out Mamata's 'Silence' on 'Torture Of Women In Sandeshkhali'