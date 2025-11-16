BJP’s Anil Bonde Alleges Forced Conversions Of Transgender Persons In Maharashtra

Anil Bonde alleges a coercive conversion racket targeting transgender persons in Amravati and Yavatmal.
Some affected individuals reportedly reconverted to Hinduism at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.
Bonde plans to inform Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and has demanded immediate police action.
A BJP Rajya Sabha member has claimed that a racket is forcing transgender persons in Maharashtra’s Amravati and Yavatmal districts to convert to Islam, prompting demands for immediate police action.
PTI reported that Anil Bonde told reporters on Saturday that several transgender individuals from Amravati had approached him alleging forced religious conversion, which he said had created fear within the community. Some of those who complained had reconverted to Hinduism through a ritual at the Kumbh Mela held earlier this year in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, he said.
According to PTI, Bonde added that he would inform Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the matter and pressed the state government to initiate urgent police action.
(With inputs from PTI)