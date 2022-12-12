Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

BJP Vanishes Once Elections Are Over: Akhilesh Yadav's Attack On Saffron Party After SP's Bypoll Win

Home National

BJP Vanishes Once Elections Are Over: Akhilesh Yadav's Attack On Saffron Party After SP's Bypoll Win

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that barring 'some rich friends', BJP wanted to make everyone poor and was working on these policies.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 4:26 pm

The BJP only provides free ration when it wants people's votes and the benefits vanish as soon as elections are over, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

Referring to the BJP's defeat in the Mainpuri parliamentary and the Khatauli assembly bypolls, he said the saffron party faced public anger.

"When the BJP wants people's votes, it gives free ration, oil, gram, jaggery and salt. But when it gets the votes, it stops giving free ration," he told reporters.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief was in Mathura with wife Dimple Yadav and their children to pay obeisance at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Sunday evening. This was their first visit to the temple after Dimple Yadav's victory in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.

Launching a scathing attack at the BJP, he alleged that barring "some rich friends", it wanted to make everyone poor and was working on these policies.

Akhilesh Yadav made a 'swastik' sign near the temple and prayed for the wellbeing, progress, development, prosperity and peace for the state and in the country.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister called the BJP a party that spread hatred and its politics hinged on making people fight each other.

Attacking the saffron party over its promise of giving jobs to the youth, the SP chief said BJP leaders made youths see big dreams before the elections but now the youths were going astray and were not getting jobs.

Related stories

Akhilesh Yadav Says Opposition Working Towards Alternative For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

BJP Wants To Run Democracy With Help Of Police: Akhilesh Yadav

Dalit Woman Raped In Uttar Pradesh For Months By 'Exorcist'

The SP retained the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded bypolls while the BJP wrested the Rampur Sadar assembly seat from it. The BJP, however, lost the Khatauli segment to SP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal. Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the BJP for its "intense dishonesty" in Rampur Sadar.

"The BJP resorted to intense dishonesty in Rampur and managed the poll results in its favour," he said.

BJP candidate Akash Saxena defeated the SP's Asim Raza in Rampur Sadar seat, where bypolls were necessitated by the disqualification of Azam Khan.

This was the BJP's maiden victory in the Muslim-dominated Rampur Sadar segment, which had elected Azam Khan 10 times in a row.

Taking a swipe at BSP chief Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav said she had deviated from the path of Dalit icon Kanshiram.

He also said he and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav would fight future elections together and register a more effective win.

"You will see that uncle-nephew will fight elections unitedly and win the polls in a more effective manner," he said when asked about Shivpal Yadav. 

The "chacha-bhatija" (uncle and nephew) duo reunited to ensure Dimple Yadav's victory in Mainpuri, which was vacated following the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.  

Tags

National Speech Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Elections Mayawati Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi OBC Dalits
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone