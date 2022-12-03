Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
BJP Uses TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ Slogan Against Mamata Banerjee’s Party

Asserting that the BJP believes in non-violence, the party’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said that this does not mean that it will not react if push comes to shove.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 1:08 pm

Seeking to use the Trinamool Congress’ popular slogan 'khela hobe' (there will be a game) back at the ruling party of West Bengal, the BJP has said that games will be played by both in the coming elections.

Asserting that the BJP believes in non-violence, the party’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said that this does not mean that it will not react if push comes to shove. "The game will be played (‘khela hobe’) by both the parties and it will be a dangerous one," the BJP leader said at a public rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on Friday.

The TMC had coined the slogan "khela hobe" before the 2021 assembly elections and it became immensely popular. Several other parties outside West Bengal also used it later. "I assure you that the Trinamool Congress government, which is selling out assets of the state, will be ousted in a few years," Majumdar said.

Hinting at early elections in the state, the BJP leader claimed that he will not be surprised if the assembly polls in West Bengal are held along with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government came to power in the state for the third consecutive term in 2021.

Claiming that around 300 TMC activists are behind bars in cases relating to post-poll violence of 2021, which are being investigated by the CBI, Majumdar asserted that more are likely to be brought to book.

Anyone indulging in illegalities, in whatever big post they are holding, will not go scot-free as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is there, Majumdar said. He claimed that a bill will be brought in the Lok Sabha to ensure the neutrality of the police force.

Alleging that the police in the state were partial to the ruling party, he said, "I urge you (police personnel) to act neutrally as your salaries are given from the taxpayers' money and not by any political outfit."

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Trinamool Congress West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar BJP Parganas District 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Mamata Banerjee Post-Poll Violence
