Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Used Sedition Law To Suppress Voices Against Its Govt: AAP MP

"The BJP saves the real goons. Instead of saving the law, the BJP is engaged in saving loafers and goons," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

BJP Used Sedition Law To Suppress Voices Against Its Govt: AAP MP
AAP MP Sanjay Singh File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 6:12 pm

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold the sedition law and alleged that the BJP was using it to suppress those raising voice against its government. 

Taking to Twitter, Singh, who is also the party spokesperson, claimed that the sedition law was "misused" against him also in Uttar Pradesh. 

Putting on hold the sedition law, the apex court earlier in the day stayed the registration of the FIRs, ongoing probes and coercive measures on the matter across the country until an "appropriate forum" of the government re-examines the colonial era penal law. 

Related stories

As SC Stays Proceedings In Sedition Cases, Left Parties Demand Contentious Law Be Scrapped

Rajasthan Cong MLA, Accused Of Assaulting Power Dept Engineers, Surrenders

Delhi Police Arrest 4 Peddlers, Seize 100 Gm Cocaine, 2 Kg Heroin

"The SC's decision is welcome," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.  

"Whosoever tries to raise voice against the BJP government, the BJP brings false cases to suppress such person. This law was misused against me also in Uttar Pradesh," the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader charged. 

"The BJP saves the real goons. Instead of saving the law, the BJP is engaged in saving loafers and goons," he added. 

In September 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against Singh under various sections of the IPC, including 501A (printing or engraving matter knowing it to be defamatory), 120 (a) (conspiracy) and IT Act at Hazratganj police station, for undertaking a survey. 

A sedition charge under 124 (A) of IPC was also included in the notice that the Lucknow police sent to the AAP MP seeking him to appear before the investigation officer of the case "to present facts and evidence". 

Singh claimed that the sedition case was filed against him in UP after he had exposed the corruption and scams taking place under the Yogi Adityanath government.  

In its significant order on the law that has been under intense public scrutiny, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there was need to balance the interest of civil liberties and interests of citizens with that of the state.  

Taking note of the concerns of the Centre, the apex court said the “rigours of Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC is not in tune with the current social milieu” and permitted reconsideration of the provision. 

Tags

National Sedition Sedition Law Sedition Law In India Pertaining To Sedition BJP AAP: Aam Aadmi Party AAP Government AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: India Women Lose To South Korea

Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: India Women Lose To South Korea