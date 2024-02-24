The BJP is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with plans to reveal the names of 100 candidates on Thursday, ahead of the Election Commission's announcement for Lok Sabha polls schedules next month. Among the key contenders are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both Important figures for the party.
The BJP's Central Election Committee is expected to convene on February 29, according to sources familiar with the matter. Following this meeting, the announcement of the initial list of candidates is anticipated. This list holds significance as the ruling party aims for a substantial victory, targeting 370 out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, with a broader ambition of securing 400 seats for the NDA coalition.
PM Modi, a two-time winner from Varanasi, secured a substantial victory in 2014 with a 3.37 lakh vote margin, later expanding it to 4.8 lakh in 2019. Meanwhile, Amit Shah contested and won the Gandhinagar seat in 2019, previously held by BJP veteran LK Advani.
Last week, PM Modi expressed the importance of the next 100 days, asking BJP leaders and workers to connect with new voters, beneficiaries, and communities to gain trust and achieve the ambitious goal.
The Prime Minister clarified that his dedication stems from a commitment to national service rather than a pursuit of power, stating, "I am working for 'rashtraniti', not 'rajneeti'."