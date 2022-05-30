Monday, May 30, 2022
BJP’s Nupur Sharma Booked For ‘Objectionable’ Comments Against Prophet Muhammad

BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s arrest came days after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against her.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. PTI

Updated: 30 May 2022 7:07 pm

The police in Maharashtra on Monday booked BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate, an official said.

Sharma has been charged under IPC sections 298, 294, 153A  and 505B for hurting religious sentiments and other offences based on a complaint, Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said.

Incidentally, at a rally in Bhiwandi in the district on Saturday, AIMIM chief  Asaduddin Owaisi had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Sharma.

(With PTI inputs)

