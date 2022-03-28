Monday, Mar 28, 2022
BJP Releases Portfolio List In UP, Yogi Adityanath Keeps Home

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will head portfolios including Home, Vigilance and Personnel among the 25 departments with him.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath.(File photo) PTI photo

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 9:34 pm

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will head Home, Vigilance and Personnel among the 25 departments with him as the portfolios of the new BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh were announced on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya gets Rural Development and Food Processing, while another Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak will head Medical Education, among others.

Suresh Khanna will take care of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Swatantra Dev Singh Jal Shakti and Baby Rani Maurya Women and Child welfare departments, the list of portfolios released here said.(With PTI inputs)
 

