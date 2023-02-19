Monday, Feb 20, 2023
BJP President JP Nadda To Visit Karnataka Ahead Of Assembly Polls

BJP President JP Nadda To Visit Karnataka Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Karnataka: BJP is considered to be strong in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, however the Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district, which JP Nadda is visiting, is currently represented by Congress.

JP Nadda
BJP President JP Nadda.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 1:20 pm

BJP National President J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll bound Karnataka on February 20 and 21, and will take part in various activities and events, aimed at preparing and strengthening the party for Assembly elections likely by April or May.

Karnataka BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar in a statement said, Nadda, who will arrive in Mangaluru tonight, will be visiting parts of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts during the next two days.

He said the BJP chief after arriving in Managluru will stay in the city. He will take part in booth level convention in Udupi on February 20 morning, and later by afternoon will attend a public meeting in Byndoor.

By evening that day he will be in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district to take part in Arecanut growers convention , and thereafter will participate in a public representatives meeting at Sringeri.

On February 21, Nadda, who will take part in a meeting with "intellectuals" in Chikkamagaluru, will attend a public meeting at Beluru in Hassan district in the afternoon. 

Kumar said, on the February 21 evening, Nadda will attend a booth level convention in Hassan, following which he will fly to Delhi via Bengaluru.

BJP is considered to be strong in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, however the Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district, which Nadda is visiting, is currently represented by Congress.

Hassan, the other district which the BJP national president will be travelling to, is a JD(S) bastion and the home turf of its patriarch and former Prime Minster H D Deve Gowda. 

Six of the seven assembly segments in the district is represented by the JD(S). However, BJP had made inroads by winning the Hassan seat in 2018 assembly polls.

National India Karnataka Elections JP Nadda BJP Assembly Elections Chikkamagaluru Sringeri Congress Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda
