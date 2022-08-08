BJP MP Says ‘Infiltration’ Of Bangladeshi Muslims Big Problem For Jharkhand

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of "infiltration" of Bangladeshi Muslims in Jharkhand, demanding that the government carry out the National Population Register exercise there and dismiss the Hemant Soren-led state government for aiding "Islamisation" activities.

Raising the issue under rule 377 in the House, Dubey said he has been flagging the issue of infiltration from adjoining Bangladesh into Jharkhand since the last 13-14 years.

"This issue has nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim as those who infiltrate take away the employment of both Hindus and Muslims," Dubey said.

Bangladeshi Muslims by marrying "gullible" tribal girls are looking to change the demography of the region, the BJP MP from Godda said.

He cited the example of a head of zila parishad in Sahibganj elected on tribal quota and married to a Muslim. "There are thousands of such examples," he added.

Dubey also raised the issue of cyber crimes as well as cows and sand being sent to Bangladesh from Jharkhand illegally.

"There is islamization with students being taught in Urdu in government schools and and weekly holiday now shifted to Friday. Due to these four-five issues, there is unrest in the region and it is moving toward Islamisation," he said.

"I request the government to carry out NPR there, there should be an National Investigation Agency office there, and since the Jharkhand government (led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) along with the Congress is aiding these activities, president's rule be applied under article 356," Dubey said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Hibi Eden demanded the withdrawal of the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and called on the government to generate adequate employment for the youth through other schemes.

(With PTI inputs)

