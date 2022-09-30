Friday, Sep 30, 2022
BJP, Election Commission Together Snatched Power From Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 8:16 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the ruling BJP and the Election Commission "snatched power" from his outfit, a day after he accused the poll panel of striking off names of their supporters from the voters’ list.

Yadav on Thursday had claimed that the Election Commission at the "behest of the BJP" struck off names of Muslim and Yadav voters in every Assembly constituency, apparently referring to the state elections earlier this year.

"The BJP and the Election Commission together snatched power from the Samajwadi Party," he said addressing Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders at the Ram Manohar Lohia auditorium here, according to a statement.

Yadav alleged that the BJP is "adamant on murdering democracy and misusing power", which is tarnishing transparency and impartiality of the elections.

"The BJP is hatching different type of conspiracies. It does the politics of fear and temptation. The BJP is the most corrupt party and soaked in ego. The BJP is making the soil of Uttar Pradesh impure," he said, adding the need is to remain awaken to save democracy.

He stressed that to remove the BJP from power in the 2024 parliamentary polls, Uttar Pradesh will be playing a leading role.

They will be removed from the Centre if they are wiped out from Uttar Pradesh, he said.  

"For this, we will have to strengthen the party organisation up to the booth level and reach out to people with our policies and programmes," he said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National BJP Election Commission Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party Chief Politics Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
