BJP Denounces Insult Of Religious Personalities After Nupur Sharma's Comments On Prophet Spark Protests

Days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma allegedly made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, the party on Sunday denounced insult of any religious personality and has said it respects all religions.

The statement signed by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion and does not promote such people or philosophy.

However, the statement does not name Sharma or mention any comment or incident specifically.

BJP statement: against any ideology that insults/demeans any sect or religion. Denounces insult of any religious personalities/religion pic.twitter.com/m4p18gW245 — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) June 5, 2022

The statement also mentioned Indian civilisational ethos and constitutional rights.

"During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. India's Constitution gives right to every citizen to pratice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion," said the BJP statement.

Sharma's remarks have drawn protests from Muslim groups. Protests against the comments turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Protesters attempted to shut shops over Sharma's comments on Friday, which led to clashes betweetn two groups which involved opening of fire and pelting of bricks at each other. Those who allegedly forced shopkeepers to shut shops clashed with police personnel who had to use batons to disperse the mob.

(With PTI inputs)