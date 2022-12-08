BJP Demands Sacking Of Rajasthan Minister After His Sleazy Video Goes Viral

A sleazy video purportedly showing Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad has gone viral on social media, prompting the BJP to demand his dismissal.

The clip on social media shows a video chat apparently between the minister and a woman in her undergarments. The conversation is not audible.

The minister could not be reached for comment.

The BJP demanded that the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state dismiss the minister.

"Ashok Gehlot ji, this is not the first time an objectionable video of your minister with a woman has gone viral. Will you dismiss minister Saleh Mohammad or spare him due to you greed for the vote bank," the Rajasthan BJP Rajasthan tweeted.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's national information and technology department, tweeted: "Saleh Mohammad is the son of Muslim community's religious guru and former cabinet minister Ghazi Fakir, who has died. Saleh was made the minister because of him. The family has access to (Congress leader) Sonia Gandhi. I think, Ashok Gehlot will not be able to do anything."

