Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

BJP Demands Sacking Of Rajasthan Minister After His Sleazy Video Goes Viral

Home National

BJP Demands Sacking Of Rajasthan Minister After His Sleazy Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan: The clip on social media shows a video chat apparently between Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad and a woman in her undergarments.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 2:54 pm

A sleazy video purportedly showing Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad has gone viral on social media, prompting the BJP to demand his dismissal.

The clip on social media shows a video chat apparently between the minister and a woman in her undergarments. The conversation is not audible.

The minister could not be reached for comment.

The BJP demanded that the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state dismiss the minister.

"Ashok Gehlot ji, this is not the first time an objectionable video of your minister with a woman has gone viral. Will you dismiss minister Saleh Mohammad or spare him due to you greed for the vote bank," the Rajasthan BJP Rajasthan tweeted.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's national information and technology department, tweeted: "Saleh Mohammad is the son of Muslim community's religious guru and former cabinet minister Ghazi Fakir, who has died. Saleh was made the minister because of him. The family has access to (Congress leader) Sonia Gandhi. I think, Ashok Gehlot will not be able to do anything." 
 

Tags

National India Rajasthan Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Viral Video Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad BJP Amit Malviya
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'