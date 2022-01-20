Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BJP Alleges Rs.1,000-Crore Scam In TN Over Purchase Of 'Pongal' Gift Hampers

Senior BJP leader H Raja on Thursday alleged corruption to the tune of Rs.1,000 crore in the purchase of Pongal gift hampers for distribution among the ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu this month.

BJP Alleges Rs.1,000-Crore Scam In TN Over Purchase Of 'Pongal' Gift Hampers
Representational Image of BJP roadshow - PTI photo

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 3:51 pm

Senior BJP leader H Raja on Thursday alleged corruption to the tune of Rs.1,000 crore in the purchase of Pongal gift hampers for distribution among the ration card holders in Tamil Nadu this month. Considering the standard of the articles distributed as against the claim of a Rs.1,800-crore purchase by the government, there was a corruption of Rs.1,000 crore, Raja told reporters here.

The ruling party DMK, which demanded Rs.5,000 for distribution among the people as against Rs.2,500 given by the previous AIADMK regime as a Pongal gift, had given only sub-standard articles now, said Raja who was here to participate in a temple festival. The people will give a befitting reply to the ruling party in the coming civic body election for cheating them,  he said.

On the Republic Day tableaux, he said when the DMK-Congress government was in power at the Centre from 2006, permission was given for Tamil Nadu tableaux only for two years, and the DMK was enacting a drama on the issue, he said. Stating that the government has no role in selecting the tableaux, Raja said even those of BJP-ruled State of Uttar Pradesh did not find place in the list. 

With inputs from PTI                                                                                

Tags

National BJP DMK AIADMK Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Ban On Local Train Travel For Unvaccinated Is In Public Interest, Maha Govt Tells HC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony