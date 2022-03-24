Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Birbhum Violence: Mamata Banerjee Says Culprits Responsible For Carnage Will Be Hunted Soon

Birbhum Violence: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says culprits responsible for Birbhum carnage will be arrested soon.(File photo) PTI
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says culprits responsible for Birbhum carnage will be arrested soon.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 2:37 pm

Taking a tough stance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said suspects of the Rampurhat killings will have to be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender, and asserted that police would ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.

Banerjee, who landed at a helipad near Bogtui village where 8 people were burnt alive early on Tuesday, also promised permanent government jobs to members of the 10 affected families.

"Police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for the Rampurhat carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight," she said.

The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses.

Those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each, she added.

"Police has been ordered to throw a dragnet to unearth secret caches of illicit firearms and bombs across Bengal," Banerjee said.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.(With PTI inputs)
 

