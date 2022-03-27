Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Birbhum Killings: CBI To Interact With Injured In Hospital

Sleuths of the CBI, which is probing the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, will on Sunday visit a hospital to interact with those who were injured in the violence.

CBI team in Birbhum PTI Photo

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 3:01 pm

Sleuths of the CBI, which is probing the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, will on Sunday visit a hospital to interact with those who were injured in the violence, an official of the agency said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers will also talk to local people in connection with the probe, he said.

"We will talk to a woman and three others, who were injured in the violence and are now undergoing treatment in a hospital, to get their version. We will also interact with local people in Bogtui village. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory personnel will continue their examinations," the CBI official told PTI.

Unidentified people had on March 21 set ablaze 10 houses in the village near Rampurhat town, killing at least eight people, including women and children.

“A list of the villagers has been prepared so that our officials can interact with them. We have requested the administration to find out those who fled the village,” the CBI official said.

The sleuths of the central agency will also interact with fire brigade officials to understand what had transpired on the dreadful night, he said.
The CBI team, that reached Rampurhat late on Friday night, started the probe early on Saturday morning under the leadership of a DIG-rank officer.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the central agency and set a deadline of April 7 to submit its progress report

