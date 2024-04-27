Six people were killed in Bihar's Darbhanga region after a fire broke out at a wedding ceremony. As per police, the fire at the wedding pandal broke out due to the bursting of firecrackers. The incident left several injured, but killed six people.
The deceased have been identified as Sunil Paswan (26), Lila Devi (23), Kanchan Devi (26), Siddhanth Kumar (4), Shashank Kumar (3) and Sakshi Kumari (5).
As per a PTI report, three cows were also killed in the fire. Police have suspected that a few inflammables were kept inside the pandal which helped the fire spread quickly.
"I have ordered an inquiry to find the exact cause of the fire. In the meantime, the district administration is providing all possible assistance to the families of the victims as per disaster management guidelines," District Magistrate Rajeev Roshan told PTI.
The fire was brought under control and the bodies were sent to for a post-mortem examination. All the injured people were also sent to nearby hospitals for treatments.
Upon learning of the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his condolences to the family and ordered the immediate treatment of all those who were injured in the fire.
"It is sad that 6 people died in a fire incident during a wedding procession in Antor village of Alinagar block of Darbhanga. I have instructed for proper treatment of the injured and I wish them speedy recovery. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the pain in this hour of grief," stated the chief minister.