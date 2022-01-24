Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Bihar Logs 2,768 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fatalities

The state now has 17,848 active COVID-19 cases.

Bihar logs 235 less COVID-19 cases than the previous day - PTI

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:21 am

Bihar reported 2,768 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 235 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 8,11,521, a health department bulletin said. The state had reported 3,003 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Patna and Begusarai districts on Sunday which took the death toll to 12,185, the bulletin said. The state now has 17,848 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 7,81,488 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 4,496 in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 96.30 per cent.

The state has so far accounted for 67 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. Altogether 6.46 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1.52 lakh in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state Health department has ordered a probe into the recovery of a Covishield vaccine from a dustbin of government primary health centre at Raghunathpur division in Buxar district on Sunday. "It’s a matter of serious concern and strict action will be taken against the erring officials”, an official said. Talking to reporters, Buxar Civil Surgeon, Jitendra Nath said, "A committee has been constituted to investigate the matter".

With PTI Inputs

