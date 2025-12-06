UP Probes 12 Pilibhit Workers Stranded, Harassed in Kyrgyzstan

Pilibhit administration has filed a detailed report on 12 workers allegedly trapped and abused in Kyrgyzstan.
Families say agents took lakhs, sent them on false contracts, and are now demanding money for their return.
Police probe is underway, and the state will begin steps for their safe repatriation.
The Pilibhit district administration has given a comprehensive report to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department on the situation of twelve labourers from the district who are allegedly facing harassment and stuck in Kyrgyzstan, according to officials.
The report was created when the Home Department requested factual information and instructed the Superintendent of Police to carry out an investigation, according to District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh.
“Information about all 12 persons stranded in Kyrgyzstan has been compiled and sent to the government so that the due process can be initiated for their safe return,” the DM told PTI on Friday.
Families of the stranded men have alleged that they are being tortured abroad, and the local agents are demanding up to Rs 2 lakh for their return. The labourers have also been sending video messages to their families, appealing for rescue.
The relatives of those stranded have been frequently approaching police and administrative officials for help. Earlier this week, several family members met DM Singh and SP Abhishek Yadav and narrated the ordeal.
The workers, identified by their family as Ravi Kumar, Ajay, Chandrapal, Santram, Rohit, Ramesh, Harswaroop, Shyamcharan, Sanjeev, Prempal, Ramasare, and Harishankar, were dispatched to Kyrgyzstan about three months ago by agents operating a local recruitment agency. According to relatives, each worker paid roughly Rs 2.5 lakh and was sent on a 59-day visa with "misleading contracts."
The families said that they are being prohibited from returning, refused adequate food, and made to work in distant places. They added that the men were being treated "worse than animals" and assaulted.
SP Yadav confirmed that the matter has been assigned to CO City Deepak Chaturvedi for investigation. He said the families have submitted written complaints, alleging that a local firm operating from a city colony, along with its representatives, allegedly played a role in sending them abroad under false promises.
Officials said all 12 workers wish to return to India at the earliest, and their video appeals have been included in the probe. The administration’s report will help the state government initiate steps for their repatriation, the DM said.