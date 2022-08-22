Bihar: Job Aspirants Lathi-Charged By Police, ADM Rains Baton On Lone Protestor With Tricolour

Police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse protesters in Bihar's capital Patna on Monday, which included several teaching job aspirants. A video of an official repeatedly thrashing a protester holding the national flag while lying on the road has also surfaced, attracting criticism from across the political spectrum.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said two separate groups, one comprising teachers’ eligibility test qualified candidates seeking jobs and the other consisting of workers of the Jan Adhikar Party, gathered at Dak Bungalow crossing and tried to proceed towards the Raj Bhavan, situated a couple of kilometres away.

He added, "It was a huge crowd that could not have been allowed to proceed beyond Dak Bungalow crossing. Mild use of force was resorted to as they refused to disperse despite an offer that a five-member delegation can visit the Raj Bhavan along with a magistrate and submit a memorandum."

The officer thrashing the protester in the video has been identified as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) KK Singh. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Congress, which is a partner in Nitish Kumar-led government, criticised the official's conduct. An inquiry has been initiated against Singh, according to reports.

केके सिंह, पटना के एडीएम हैं। जिस लड़के पर लाठी बरसा रहे हैं उसका गुनाह बस इतना है कि शिक्षक की नौकरी मांगने सडक पर उतरा था! pic.twitter.com/sCBwUC44PK — Prabhakar Kr Mishra (@PMishra_Journo) August 22, 2022

BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla contrasted the lathi-charge and ADM's assault of the job aspirant with the Rashtriya Janta Dal's (RJD) promise of bringing in 10 lakh jobs in the state.

He tweeted: "Look at the ADM's hooliganism, lathi-charge on those seeking jobs in teacher posts. ADM did not even care about the tricolor and brutally beat up the young man! RJD had promised employment but is giving them lathi! Free run for criminals & lathis for youth!"

State Congress spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari also issued a strongly worded statement condemning the episode. He noted that the ADM has a reputation of high-handedness.

He said, "The official is KK Singh, an additional district magistrate with a reputation of high-handedness. During the Covid epidemic, he had commanded citizens to produce videos of themselves beating utensils failing which their applications will not be considered.

"We could have understood had the youngster been involved in stone-pelting or any type of physical violence himself. But beating up of a tricolour-wielding young man who posed no menace is unacceptable and the official concerned must be punished."

DM Singh said the administration has set up a two-member inquiry committee to look into the allegations and examine the video footage. He also said that a case will also be lodged against protesters.

He added, "The committee will submit its report in two days and action may be taken accordingly. A case will be lodged against those taking part in the demonstration as well. No processions are allowed at the Dak Bungalow crossing and hence, the protesters will be booked under relevant sections."

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has also taken cognizance of ADM's assault of the protester.

"Lathi charge was done to control students taking out a protest march in Patna wherein the ADM was thrashing a STET candidate. Enquiry committee made, strict actions will be taken against him if found guilty," ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

(With PTI inputs)