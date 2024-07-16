National

Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said a team of senior officers have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

Photo: PTI
Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father was allegedly found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Tuesday.

His father Jitan Sahani's mortal remains were found inside his room at his house in Biraul with several stab injuries and cut marks on the chest and stomach.

Bihar Police in a post on X stated, "SIT constituted in the case. Senior officials are camping at the spot. A team of FSL has been called to the spot to collect evidence"

SDPO Manish Chandra Choudhary told the reporters that after inspecting the spot, prima facie the incident looked like "somebody barged into their house with an intention of theft and was abstained". He also added, "The murder happened after seriously injuring the victim."

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy earlier said a team of senior officers have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

The Darbhanga Police also issued a statement on the matter.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary spoke to the media on the incident, "The murder of father of Mukesh Sahani is saddening, regrettable. But I assure from the side of the government that there will be a strict action against the accused. The government is standing with the family of Mukesh Sahani. It is very sad."

He also said, "We have immediately taken action and the CM has ordered the formation of an SIT to investigate the issue at the earliest and the accused will be put behind bars... Bihar has the fastest working police force in the country."

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani heads the VIP, which is an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc.

