National

Bihar: Heavy Water Discharge From Birpur Barrage Prompts Flood Alert

A flood alert has been issued in northern and central parts of Bihar following heavy water discharge from the Birpur barrage.

Flood situation near Ganges in Patna
Flood situation near Ganges in Patna (FILE IMAGE) Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Bihar government has sounded an alert for flood in northern and central parts of the state following heavy discharge of water from Birpur barrage on Sunday, officials said.

A total of 6.61 lakh cusecs of water was released from Birpur barrage on Kosi river till 5 am, the highest in 56 years. According to the latest bulletin by the state Water Resources department, the last time the maximum water discharged from this barrage was 7.88 lakh cusecs of water in 1968.

The development may aggravate the condition of over 16.28 lakh people in 13 districts, who were already affected by inundation following heavy rain.

Similarly, 5.38 lakh cusecs of water was released from Valmikinagar barrage on Gandak till 7 pm on Saturday. This is the highest water discharged from this barrage after 6.39 lakh cusecs released in 2003. Traffic movement has been stopped near the Kosi barrage as a preventive measure.

"The teams of the Water Resources Department are monitoring the embankments on a 24/7 basis…so prompt action can be taken as soon as any erosion or danger is detected. Three superintending engineers, 17 executive engineers, 25 assistant engineers and 45 junior engineers of the department are working on a 24/7 basis and they are always alert", the official said.

null - null
Bihar Districts On Alert: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain And Flash Floods

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

"The water level of rivers Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan and Mahananda and Ganga-- has been rising across the state, following continuous rainfall over the past two-three days. Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal has led to rivers touching or flowing above the danger level at several places in the bordering districts," the senior official said.

Authorities from Nepal released 5.40 lakh cusecs of water in Gandak barrage from their side till 7 pm on Saturday and 4.99 lakh cusecs of water in Kosi barrage, he added.

Following the heavy discharge of water from these two barrages, the excess river water entered low-lying areas of West and East Champaran, Gopalganj, Araria, Supaul, Katihar, Purnea and several other districts, officials said. An alert has already been sounded for several districts of Bihar as the IMD predicted heavy rain and warned of flash flood risk in parts of the state.

Districts such as West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani and Bhojpur districts are likely to experience heavy rain."These districts are at risk of low to moderate flash floods," it said.

The state disaster management department asked the administration of the districts to remain on alert and take preventive measures in the wake of the forecast.

Around 13 districts situated along the Ganga, including Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Patna, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger and Bhagalpur, are already experiencing a flood-like situation, and nearly 13.5 lakh people living in low-lying areas have been affected by rising water levels of rivers, following torrential rainfall, officials said.

A large number of people from the affected districts have been evacuated and brought to relief camps, they said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Next Inspection Scheduled For 12 PM IST As Field Dries Out
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Visitors Fight Back As Hosts Need Four More Wickets
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Today's Kanpur Weather Forecast
  4. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Cricket Match
  5. Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates, T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NAM Vs UAE
Football News
  1. Newcastle 1-1 Man City: Haaland Denied For First Time In Premier League 2024-25 - In Pics
  2. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kane Injury Is 'Nothing Serious', Hopes Kompany
  3. Wolves Vs Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Downplays Title Talk After 2-1 Win
  4. Genoa Vs Juventus: Thiago Motta Hails Talisman Dusan Vlahovic - Serie A Reactions
  5. Bayern Vs Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso Hails Bayer Rearguard Action In Munich Draw
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Lifts Blanket Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice
  2. 'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan, UN Reform And More: EAM Jaishankar's Address At 79th UNGA | Highlights
  3. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Rejig: Udhayanidhi To Swear In As Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji To Return To Council Of Ministers | Details
  4. J&K Twin Encounters: Police Constable Killed In Kathua; 2 Militants Eliminated, Officers Injured In Kulgam
  5. Haryana Polls: Congress Promises 'Martyr' Status For Deceased Protesting Farmers, Jobs, Legal MSP In Its Manifesto
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  2. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  4. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
World News
  1. Hundreds Killed In Nepal As Floods, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc
  2. SpaceX Crew-9 Launches To Bring Home Starliner Astronauts | All About The Mission
  3. Israel-Hezbollah: ‘Measure Of Justice’, ‘Brutal Terrorist Act’ - Reactions To Nasrallah’s Death
  4. France: Hundreds Rally In Paris For Abortion Rights Across The Globe
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Next Inspection Scheduled For 12 PM IST As Field Dries Out
  2. Sangram Singh Targets MMA World Championship Title After Historic Debut Win
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. 'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan, UN Reform And More: EAM Jaishankar's Address At 79th UNGA | Highlights
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs