Bihar Districts On Alert: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain And Flash Floods

According to a bulletin issued by the IMD on Friday, heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani, and Bhojpur.

IMD Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Bihar
Bihar Districts On Alert: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain And Flash Floods
Multiple districts in Bihar have been put on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rain and warned of potential flash floods in parts of the state, officials reported on Saturday.

According to a bulletin issued by the IMD on Friday, heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani, and Bhojpur. The bulletin further cautioned, "These districts are at risk of low to moderate flash floods over the next 24 hours."

In response to the warning, the state disaster management department has directed the administrations of the affected districts to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to minimize the risk posed by the adverse weather conditions.

Several districts along the Ganga River, including Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Patna, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger, and Bhagalpur, are already facing flood-like conditions due to the rising water levels following torrential rains. "Nearly 13.5 lakh people living in low-lying areas have been affected," officials stated.

The local authorities have initiated evacuation efforts in the most impacted areas, relocating a significant number of residents to relief camps for safety.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Water Resources Department has issued flood alerts for regions along the Kosi and Gandak rivers, where water levels have been consistently rising due to continuous rainfall over the past few days. "The water level of several rivers has been rising across the state," the officials said.

Additionally, the situation has been exacerbated by continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal, resulting in rivers touching or surpassing the danger mark in several bordering districts.

In light of the escalating situation, the authorities have lifted several gates at the Valmikinagar Barrage on the Gandak River, releasing 6.87 lakh cusecs of water as of 8 am on Saturday. A bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department confirmed, "The authorities also released 7.54 lakh cusecs of water from the Kosi Birpur Barrage at 8 am on Saturday."

With the forecast predicting continued heavy rainfall and the likelihood of flash floods, the state government is urging residents in the affected districts to stay informed and adhere to safety measures in place to minimize potential damage. 

The ongoing situation underscores the growing challenges posed by climate change, as extreme weather events like heavy rainfall and flash floods become more frequent. Authorities are working round the clock to manage the crisis, but long-term solutions such as improving flood defenses and adopting sustainable water management practices are essential to mitigate future risks.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed)

