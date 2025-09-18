Bengaluru Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued, Cool Temperatures and Moderate Rain

Bengaluru enjoys pleasant weather on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with moderate rainfall and cooler temperatures. The India Meteorological Department issues a yellow alert, offering relief from recent warmth.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengaluru weather
Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru with moderate rain and cloudy skies expected today.

  • Temperature drops to a pleasant 21°C-27°C range with 95% chance of precipitation.

  • Air quality improves significantly to AQI 46, marking the cleanest day this month.

  • Southwest monsoon remains active with scattered showers continuing through the weekend.

Bengaluru experiences pleasant weather conditions on Thursday, September 18, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department issues a yellow alert for the city and surrounding districts. The state capital woke up to cool, damp conditions with moderate rainfall expected throughout the day, providing relief from recent warm temperatures.

Current Weather Conditions and Temperature

Bengaluru recorded a morning temperature of 21°C at 8:30 AM with 93% humidity and westerly winds at 5.6 km/h. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 27°C while the minimum will hover around 20-21°C, creating mild and pleasant conditions despite the rain. Current precipitation probability stands at 95% with 7.63mm of rainfall anticipated today.

The city experiences partly cloudy to overcast skies with intermittent moderate showers throughout the day. Visibility remains good at 10 kilometers despite the cloud cover, while atmospheric pressure stands stable at 101.2 kPa. Wind conditions remain gentle with speeds around 6-11 kmph from the west-northwest direction.

Sunrise occurred at 6:09 AM with sunset expected at 6:20 PM, providing nearly 12 hours of daylight despite the cloudy conditions. The UV index remains low at 5 due to persistent cloud cover, reducing sun exposure risks for outdoor activities.

Bengaluru Air Quality

Bengaluru's air quality recorded its best reading this month with an AQI of 46, marking it as good air quality levels. PM2.5 levels dropped significantly to 15 µg/m³, well within safe limits, while PM10 measurements also showed substantial improvement following recent rainfall activity.

The continuous rainfall has effectively washed away pollutants and dust particles, contributing to the city's cleanest air quality reading in September. Humidity levels at 83-91% combined with moderate winds are helping maintain these improved air quality conditions.

Bengaluru: Weekly Forecast and Monsoon Activity

The IMD's extended forecast indicates continued light to moderate rainfall through the weekend with temperatures remaining consistent between 25-28°C maximum and 20-21°C minimum. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre confirms scattered to widespread light to moderate rains across the state through September 20.

Southwest monsoon activity remains strong across the region, driven by upper air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and a trough extending from Telangana to northern Tamil Nadu. This weather pattern is expected to continue bringing intermittent showers to Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

September 19-21 will see similar weather conditions with cloudy skies and moderate rainfall at isolated places. Temperatures will gradually rise to around 28-29°C by the weekend, though remaining below seasonal averages due to cloud cover and rainfall activity.

Residents should prepare for continued wet weather with waterlogging possible in low-lying areas during heavy shower periods. The pleasant temperatures and improved air quality make it ideal weather for indoor activities, though carrying rain gear remains advisable for outdoor ventures.

