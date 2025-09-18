Uttarakhand Faces Devastating Cloudburst in Chamoli: Heavy Rain and Flood Risks Updated

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggered by heavy rainfall in Chamoli, has left 10 people missing. Rescue operations are underway.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Aftermath of heavy rains in Chamoli
Photo; @uttarakhandcops/X via PTI
Summary
  • Cloudburst struck the Nandanagar area of Chamoli district on Wednesday night.

  • Seven people are missing, and two were rescued from the debris of collapsed buildings.

  • Six houses were destroyed by heavy debris flow in Kuntri Lagafali ward.

  • Red alert issued across seven districts, warning of more heavy rainfall

A devastating cloudburst in Chamoli district struck the Nandanagar Ghat area late Wednesday night, leaving seven people missing and causing widespread destruction. The Chamoli cloudburst triggered a massive debris flow that destroyed six buildings in the Kuntri Lagafali ward of Nandanagar Nagar Panchayat.

Rescue Operations Underway

SDRF, NDRF, and PWD teams have been deployed with JCB machines for debris clearance and rescue operations. District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed that "seven people are missing while two have been rescued" from the rubble. A medical team with three ambulances has been rushed to the affected area for emergency assistance.

Adverse weather conditions and difficult terrain are hampering rescue efforts as search operations continue. Local authorities report that several residents may still be trapped inside their collapsed homes following the intense rainfall.

null - PTI
Why Cloudbursts Occur and Why They Are More Common in Mountain Regions

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Meteorological Factors and Intensity

The cloudburst occurred around 11:30 PM on Wednesday when intense rainfall exceeding 100mm per hour hit the region for approximately 30-45 minutes. Weather experts attribute the incident to moisture-laden clouds from the Bay of Bengal colliding with the Himalayan terrain, creating localized extreme precipitation events typical of the region's topography.

Rainfall intensity during the cloudburst was unprecedented for the area, with satellite imagery showing concentrated storm cells over the Nandanagar region. The sudden nature of the event left residents with little time to evacuate, contributing to the casualty figures.

null - null
Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Regional Impact and Warnings

This cloudburst in Uttarakhand comes just four days after a deadly incident in Dehradun killed 13 people. The state government has issued a red alert for seven districts , including Chamoli, Dehradun, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, and Pithoragarh, through September 20.

The IMD has warned of more heavy rainfall in Chamoli and surrounding areas, with a yellow watch for heavy rainfall active until Thursday evening. Villages in Durma and the surrounding areas have also reported damage to residential houses and livestock losses.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring the situation as over 2,500 tourists remain stranded in Mussoorie due to ongoing monsoon disruptions. The state continues battling one of its most destructive monsoon seasons, with multiple cloudbursts causing repeated devastation.

