National

Bengal Floods: CM Mamata Calls Situation 'Alarming', Claims No Help Received From Centre

Accusing the central government of not helping the state in fighting the calamities, she said, "It did not take up maintenance work of Farakka barrage and its water-bearing capacity has reduced to a great extent despite our repeated reminders."

CM Mamata Banerjee with flood-affected people in Siliguri
CM Mamata Banerjee with flood-affected people in Siliguri Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday described the flood situation in the northern districts as "alarming" and claimed that the state has been deprived of central assistance to deal with the natural calamity.

She said her government was dealing with the deluge on a war footing.

"North Bengal is reeling under flood. Districts such as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar have been affected. Due to heavy rain in catchment areas of Kosi river, places in Bihar, and Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur districts of West Bengal will be affected in the near future," she said on her way to Siliguri.

Accusing the central government of not helping the state in fighting the calamities, she said, "It did not take up maintenance work of Farakka barrage and its water-bearing capacity has reduced to a great extent despite our repeated reminders."

In the evening, she held a review meeting in Siliguri with senior officers of the state government and took stock of the evolving situation.

Following the meeting when reporters asked whether she would reach out to the Centre again, Banerjee said, "If I write to the PM, one of his ministers will reply. This is not correct. (Maybe) I will then correct that again and send another letter."

Banerjee had written twice to PM Narendra Modi after the flood broke out in the state.

The CM said an alert had been issued for six districts, including Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Coochbehar, as water was being released from a barrage on the Kosi river.

"Not only Bengal, Bihar also faces the threat of flood. We have posted senior officers in each of these districts to monitor the situation. We will be on alert till October 2. We urge the people and puja committees to be with the flood-hit people at this time," she said.

Interacting with reporters at the Kolkata airport on the way to Siliguri, the CM alleged that BJP leaders visit West Bengal "only during polls but forget about the state when it matters most".

"Only Bengal is being deprived of flood grants", she claimed.

The state government, on its part, has been "dealing with the situation on a war footing and launched a public address system for evacuation of people living near rivers to safer places", she said.

To a question, the chief minister said the Darjeeling Hills are affected by massive landslides and the state administration with the help of the Army is working to restore road connectivity.

Banerjee said while two persons drowned after their boats toppled in swirling flood waters recently, two other migrant labourers also died in the calamity. Referring to the deaths of four members of a family in Jalpaiguri by electrocution, she asked everyone to remain alert.

To ensure farmers don't incur losses, she said her government has extended the deadline for getting crop insurance till October 31.

Banerjee said she will continue to monitor the flood situation in both southern and northern parts of the state.

"Durga Puja is coming. It is a big festival but we must not forget those reeling under the floods. And, also, we want peace to prevail," she added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: IND-W Beat WI-W By 20 Runs
  2. Nepal Vs Oman Toss Update, Canada T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Ireland Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd T20I: RSA Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series: NEP Eyeing 150-Plus Total
  5. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: Ton-Up Adair Helps IRE Set 196-Run Target For RSA
Football News
  1. NorthEast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: NEUFC-KBFC Play Out Hard-Fought Guwahati Draw
  2. Ipswich Town 2-2 Aston Villa, EPL: Liam Delap's Brace Earns Tractor Boys A Point
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Noah Sadaoui's Equaliser Earns Kerala Blasters A Point Against NEUFC
  4. Celta Vigo 1-1 Girona, La Liga: Aspas Scores Late As Visitors' Winless Run Continues
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Offer Positive Harry Kane Update After Ankle Injury
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Bihar Run By Bureaucrats': Prashant Kishor Slams CM Nitish Kumar Ahead Of His Party Launch
  2. Madhya Pradesh: 9 Killed After Passenger Bus Rams Into Truck In Maihar; 20 Others Injured
  3. PM Modi Gets Emotional As 'Mann Ki Baat' Is Set To Complete 10 Years
  4. The AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) And The Waqf  Worries 
  5. Day In Pics: September 29, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. Israeli Military Says Dozens Of Aircrafts Attacked Houthi Targets In Yemen
  2. How Israel Used Bunker-Buster Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader
  3. Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'
  4. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
  5. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs